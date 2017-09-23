The 2019 RS:X World Championships set for Circolo Surf Torbole

by Elena Giolai today at 1:38 pm

Great satisfaction for Alessandra Sensini (4 olympic medals) who won at Torbole, the first ever edition of the RS:X World Championships in 2006.

"The RS:X 2019 World Championships have been awarded to Lake Garda, Torbole! Two classic windsurfing venues will make for some awesome events! Thanks also to Sochi (Russia) and Tianjin (China) for putting bids in and we hope we can visit you in the future!". This is how the RS:X class - the olympic board from Beijing 2008, until at least Tokyo 2020 - has officially announced the assignment of 2019 World Championships to Italy and in particular to Circolo Surf Torbole! This is a very great news because it has been awarded in the pre-Olympic year: usually the most battled one of the four-year period.

"We got the news directly from Enoshima (Japan) where the RS:X Worlds are about to start - the excited President of Circolo Surf Torbole, Armando Bronzetti, says - after the RS:X Youth World Championships that we have organized this year, we have now succeeded in bringing the RS:X Worlds again to Torbole, to Garda Trentino! As well as in 2006, when the very first edition was held here in Torbole, after Athens 2004 with the change of the Olympic board from Mistral One Design to RS:X. It was eleven years ago and we saw the brilliant return to races of Alessandra Sensini, after the Athens Olympic silver medal, with the very first gold medal of the new RS:X Olympic board history."

And Alessandra Sensini herself, the current Technical Director FIV (Itaiian Sailing Federation) youth team and CONI Vice President (Italian Olympic Committee), has commented on this important assignment: "The one of 2006, was the victory that I care about the most because it was played at home, just in front of my fans, my friends and Italian journalists. It was a special victory because winning at home is always difficult: there's always a lot of pressure. After 13 years, although in a different dress, it will be a pleasure for me to come back to Torbole for another RS:X World Championship. For our athletes: they will have to try to make the most of this great opportunity. We are now at the top of world rankings, both for males and females, so this Championship - only one year before Tokyo Olympic Games - will be a wonderful chance to show themselves."