Bart's Bash Race at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

by Keith Bedborough today at 7:44 am 17 September 2017

Twenty-five boats lined up for the Annual Dalgety Bay Bart's Bash event on 17th September to raise funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation which exists to promote sailing amongst young people all over the world.

The fleet was greeted to a light easterly breeze, a strengthening ebb tide with some clouds, a little light drizzle and a little bit of sun – in fact a typical Scottish Autumn day!

Chief PRO Helen Halstead set a short triangular course close to shore for the 'Bart's Buoys' style race and at the briefing it was made clear that the main aim of the day was FUN, and that on no account were competitors allowed to walk past the cake stand without stopping and spending money!

t the front of the fleet it was a close fought battle on the water between the RS100 of Keith Cuthbert and the Lasers of Neil Wood and Norman Burns – with the RS100 taking a clear overall win by 6 minutes on corrected time from the Lasers. However there was close racing all through the fleet and particular mention should go to Matilda Franklin looking great in her new Topper, and Chloe Brisley sailing very capably in her Opi.

Through entry donations and (mainly) cake sales the fabulous amount of £242.25 was raised for this most worthy cause. At the prize giving afterwards thanks were given to the rescue team (Steve, Rodger, Ann, Jamie), PRO (Helen Halstead ably assisted by glamorous assistant John Hilton), "tractor Pete" and most importantly the cake team (Loretta & Leonie).

Two Bart's Bash video clips giving the background to the Andrew Simpson Foundation were viewed using the club's brand new HD video projector. Given the focus of this charity on youth sailing it was fitting that special awards were given to Sophie Brisley aged 7 (helming her Opi in her first ever race) and Sophie Taylor (youngest competitor and Mirror crew aged 4.5 years). We're all looking forward to an even bigger Bart's Bash next year!

Overall Results:

PosClassHelmPYElapsedCorrected
1RS 100 8.4Keith Cuthbert100842:30:0000:42:10
2LASERNeil Wood109739:44:0000:48:18
3LASERNorman Burns109740:45:0000:49:32
4LASERGlenn Halstead109740:55:0000:49:44
5RS VISIONHester Robertson112842:10:0000:49:51
6LASERJamie Bridgefoot109741:02:0000:49:52
7LASERStewart Moss109741:15:0000:50:08
8RS 200Gavin MacKinnon104739:36:0000:50:26
9RS 300Iain Baillie97336:53:0000:50:33
10RS VISIONStuart Farmer112842:55:0000:50:44
11LASERIain Tait109741:55:0000:50:57
12RS 400Phil Britton94237:45:0000:53:26
13LASER RADIALJenny Higgins113946:12:0000:54:05
14RS K6Dave Burnett90536:49:0000:54:15
15MIRRORCheryl Taylor138338:30:0000:55:41
16RS FEVA XLKeith Bedborough124035:55:0000:57:56
17RS FEVA XLKirsty Higgins124039:25:0001:03:35
18OPTIMISTChloe Brisley166553:38:0001:04:25
19TOPPERMatilda Franklin134744:31:0001:06:06
20TOPPERIan Harris134746:17:0001:08:43
21TOPPERLotty Moss134747:42:0001:10:49
22TOPPERAbby Tait134755:27:0001:22:20
23RS 300John Sadler97341:35:0001:25:28
24OPTIMISTSophie Brisley166537:03:0001:29:01
25MIRROREmma Brisley138336:52:0001:46:38
