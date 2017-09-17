Bart's Bash Race at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club
by Keith Bedborough today at 7:44 am
17 September 2017
Twenty-five boats lined up for the Annual Dalgety Bay Bart's Bash event on 17th September to raise funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation which exists to promote sailing amongst young people all over the world.
The fleet was greeted to a light easterly breeze, a strengthening ebb tide with some clouds, a little light drizzle and a little bit of sun – in fact a typical Scottish Autumn day!
Chief PRO Helen Halstead set a short triangular course close to shore for the 'Bart's Buoys' style race and at the briefing it was made clear that the main aim of the day was FUN, and that on no account were competitors allowed to walk past the cake stand without stopping and spending money!
t the front of the fleet it was a close fought battle on the water between the RS100 of Keith Cuthbert and the Lasers of Neil Wood and Norman Burns – with the RS100 taking a clear overall win by 6 minutes on corrected time from the Lasers. However there was close racing all through the fleet and particular mention should go to Matilda Franklin looking great in her new Topper, and Chloe Brisley sailing very capably in her Opi.
Through entry donations and (mainly) cake sales the fabulous amount of £242.25 was raised for this most worthy cause. At the prize giving afterwards thanks were given to the rescue team (Steve, Rodger, Ann, Jamie), PRO (Helen Halstead ably assisted by glamorous assistant John Hilton), "tractor Pete" and most importantly the cake team (Loretta & Leonie).
Two Bart's Bash video clips giving the background to the Andrew Simpson Foundation were viewed using the club's brand new HD video projector. Given the focus of this charity on youth sailing it was fitting that special awards were given to Sophie Brisley aged 7 (helming her Opi in her first ever race) and Sophie Taylor (youngest competitor and Mirror crew aged 4.5 years). We're all looking forward to an even bigger Bart's Bash next year!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Class
|Helm
|PY
|Elapsed
|Corrected
|1
|RS 100 8.4
|Keith Cuthbert
|1008
|42:30:00
|00:42:10
|2
|LASER
|Neil Wood
|1097
|39:44:00
|00:48:18
|3
|LASER
|Norman Burns
|1097
|40:45:00
|00:49:32
|4
|LASER
|Glenn Halstead
|1097
|40:55:00
|00:49:44
|5
|RS VISION
|Hester Robertson
|1128
|42:10:00
|00:49:51
|6
|LASER
|Jamie Bridgefoot
|1097
|41:02:00
|00:49:52
|7
|LASER
|Stewart Moss
|1097
|41:15:00
|00:50:08
|8
|RS 200
|Gavin MacKinnon
|1047
|39:36:00
|00:50:26
|9
|RS 300
|Iain Baillie
|973
|36:53:00
|00:50:33
|10
|RS VISION
|Stuart Farmer
|1128
|42:55:00
|00:50:44
|11
|LASER
|Iain Tait
|1097
|41:55:00
|00:50:57
|12
|RS 400
|Phil Britton
|942
|37:45:00
|00:53:26
|13
|LASER RADIAL
|Jenny Higgins
|1139
|46:12:00
|00:54:05
|14
|RS K6
|Dave Burnett
|905
|36:49:00
|00:54:15
|15
|MIRROR
|Cheryl Taylor
|1383
|38:30:00
|00:55:41
|16
|RS FEVA XL
|Keith Bedborough
|1240
|35:55:00
|00:57:56
|17
|RS FEVA XL
|Kirsty Higgins
|1240
|39:25:00
|01:03:35
|18
|OPTIMIST
|Chloe Brisley
|1665
|53:38:00
|01:04:25
|19
|TOPPER
|Matilda Franklin
|1347
|44:31:00
|01:06:06
|20
|TOPPER
|Ian Harris
|1347
|46:17:00
|01:08:43
|21
|TOPPER
|Lotty Moss
|1347
|47:42:00
|01:10:49
|22
|TOPPER
|Abby Tait
|1347
|55:27:00
|01:22:20
|23
|RS 300
|John Sadler
|973
|41:35:00
|01:25:28
|24
|OPTIMIST
|Sophie Brisley
|1665
|37:03:00
|01:29:01
|25
|MIRROR
|Emma Brisley
|1383
|36:52:00
|01:46:38
