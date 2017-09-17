Bart's Bash Race at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

by Keith Bedborough today at 7:44 am

Twenty-five boats lined up for the Annual Dalgety Bay Bart's Bash event on 17th September to raise funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation which exists to promote sailing amongst young people all over the world.

The fleet was greeted to a light easterly breeze, a strengthening ebb tide with some clouds, a little light drizzle and a little bit of sun – in fact a typical Scottish Autumn day!

Chief PRO Helen Halstead set a short triangular course close to shore for the 'Bart's Buoys' style race and at the briefing it was made clear that the main aim of the day was FUN, and that on no account were competitors allowed to walk past the cake stand without stopping and spending money!

t the front of the fleet it was a close fought battle on the water between the RS100 of Keith Cuthbert and the Lasers of Neil Wood and Norman Burns – with the RS100 taking a clear overall win by 6 minutes on corrected time from the Lasers. However there was close racing all through the fleet and particular mention should go to Matilda Franklin looking great in her new Topper, and Chloe Brisley sailing very capably in her Opi.

Through entry donations and (mainly) cake sales the fabulous amount of £242.25 was raised for this most worthy cause. At the prize giving afterwards thanks were given to the rescue team (Steve, Rodger, Ann, Jamie), PRO (Helen Halstead ably assisted by glamorous assistant John Hilton), "tractor Pete" and most importantly the cake team (Loretta & Leonie).

Two Bart's Bash video clips giving the background to the Andrew Simpson Foundation were viewed using the club's brand new HD video projector. Given the focus of this charity on youth sailing it was fitting that special awards were given to Sophie Brisley aged 7 (helming her Opi in her first ever race) and Sophie Taylor (youngest competitor and Mirror crew aged 4.5 years). We're all looking forward to an even bigger Bart's Bash next year!

Overall Results:

Pos Class Helm PY Elapsed Corrected 1 RS 100 8.4 Keith Cuthbert 1008 42:30:00 00:42:10 2 LASER Neil Wood 1097 39:44:00 00:48:18 3 LASER Norman Burns 1097 40:45:00 00:49:32 4 LASER Glenn Halstead 1097 40:55:00 00:49:44 5 RS VISION Hester Robertson 1128 42:10:00 00:49:51 6 LASER Jamie Bridgefoot 1097 41:02:00 00:49:52 7 LASER Stewart Moss 1097 41:15:00 00:50:08 8 RS 200 Gavin MacKinnon 1047 39:36:00 00:50:26 9 RS 300 Iain Baillie 973 36:53:00 00:50:33 10 RS VISION Stuart Farmer 1128 42:55:00 00:50:44 11 LASER Iain Tait 1097 41:55:00 00:50:57 12 RS 400 Phil Britton 942 37:45:00 00:53:26 13 LASER RADIAL Jenny Higgins 1139 46:12:00 00:54:05 14 RS K6 Dave Burnett 905 36:49:00 00:54:15 15 MIRROR Cheryl Taylor 1383 38:30:00 00:55:41 16 RS FEVA XL Keith Bedborough 1240 35:55:00 00:57:56 17 RS FEVA XL Kirsty Higgins 1240 39:25:00 01:03:35 18 OPTIMIST Chloe Brisley 1665 53:38:00 01:04:25 19 TOPPER Matilda Franklin 1347 44:31:00 01:06:06 20 TOPPER Ian Harris 1347 46:17:00 01:08:43 21 TOPPER Lotty Moss 1347 47:42:00 01:10:49 22 TOPPER Abby Tait 1347 55:27:00 01:22:20 23 RS 300 John Sadler 973 41:35:00 01:25:28 24 OPTIMIST Sophie Brisley 1665 37:03:00 01:29:01 25 MIRROR Emma Brisley 1383 36:52:00 01:46:38