RS200 Open at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club

by Cathy Partington today at 8:30 pm 16 September 2017

A light (west/north) breeze greeted the 14 boat fleet of 200 sailors on Saturday the 16th September at Leigh & Lowton SC. With 4 races scheduled the OD did well to get the racing off on time, setting a windward / leeward course across the swinging breeze. This being a challenge which was to remain for the day!

It was very much a family affair with no fewer than 7 family pairings. Henry and Jamie Rastrick from YDSC were quick off the mark, leading from the outset to claim Race 1, closely pursued by Dave and Jack Exley from LLSC.

Dave and Jack got into their stride quickly to win race 2, battling it out with Russell and Vicky Page and Martin and Sian Joesbury from Budworth.

After another fantastic lunch, served from the Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club galley whilst watching visitors enjoying the RYA 'Try a Sail Day', the exploits of our Dinghy Instructor course and breeze which gave competitors hope that the wind would steady out for the afternoon session!

Race 3 started after a 90 degree wind-shift put us almost back to the same status quo as the morning! Now swelled by club racers, making for close racing and interesting mark round challenges, it was the father and son pairings battling it out with the Exleys gaining the race win from Alistair & Tom Coates after the Joesburys had been all too keen off the starting blocks.

With overall victory secured, Race 4 saw Dave & Jack over the line at the start, leaving the Joesburys to take 1st place around the cans and 2nd overall.

Overall Results: (top three)

1. Dave & Jack Exley – plus 1st junior crew
2. Martin & Sian Joesbury
3. Henry & Jamie Rastrick – 1st overall junior pairing

Thanks again to the Race Committee and shore crews & Ropes4Boat who provide vouchers for the prize draw.

Next up is the conclusion of the 2017 Northern Tour at Budworth on the 14th October.

