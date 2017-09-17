Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

OK Open at Brightlingsea Sailing Club

by Paul Aldridge today at 8:24 pm 16-17 September 2017

The Brightlingsea Sailing Club OK Open Meeting on the weekend of 16 and 17 September was a small but perfectly formed affair with half a dozen boats competing. Sadly, the unexpected proximity to the rescheduled Nationals at Herne Bay meant the turnout was lower than usual for this normally very popular event.

0verall the conditions over the two days were very light and the race committee, headed by Race Officer Alan Hicks, did a good job of achieving all five scheduled races in extremely shifty and variable offshore winds.

Day one featured three races. The constant shifts turned the races into a game of snakes and ladders with no one able to achieve a consistent score line. Luke Glover got the best of the day though with two race wins, sandwiched around a fifth in the second race, to put him in the overall lead, ahead of Dave Bourne who took a fifth, third and second. Rodney Tidd sailed consistently for a third, third and fifth which put him into third place overnight.

Day two dawned misty and worryingly light, but fortunately by the appointed 10.30am first start time visibility had lifted and there was sufficient wind from the north to get the boats underway. Unfortunately, Luke Glover was unable to race on the Sunday, leaving the field wide open with two more races to sail. In race four victory went to Dave Bourne by a narrow margin from Keith Byers with Rodney Tidd third and Paul Aldridge fourth.

Coming to the line for the final race Dave Bourne was leading the regatta by a single point from Keith Byers on seven points. Behind them Rodney Tidd was counting nine points and Paul Aldridge ten so it was all to play for. The wind was varying between 4 and 10 constantly and shifting with it, as a result of which everyone found themselves visiting both ends of the fleet at some point during the day. As they approached the finish line for the final time Keith Byers had managed to eke out an eight to ten boat lead over Dave Bourne and they were followed home by Paul Aldridge and Rodney Tidd.

With the final results calculated, overall victory on count back alone went to Keith Byers with Dave Bourne second. Also tied on points and only separated on count back were Paul Aldridge for third and Rodney Tidd in fourth.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st2176Keith ByersMorecambe SC‑614218
2nd17Dave BourneErith SC‑523128
3rd2065Paul AldridgeBrightlingsea SC24‑64313
4th2178Rodney TiddOvery Staithe SC33‑53413
5th2042Luke GowerDatachet Water SC151(DNC)DNC14
6th67Andrew RushworthChristchurch SC462(DNC)DNC19
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

OK Nationals at Herne Bay preview
A change of date due to a local air show The International OK Dinghy British Class Association are proud to have been able to secure Herne Bay Sailing Club as their venue for the forthcoming National Championships. The championships were in doubt earlier in the season. Posted on 16 Sep OKs at Brightlingsea preview
North Sails Super Series round 4 The fourth event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Brightlingsea Sailing Club over the weekend of 16th and 17th September following successful events at Rutland, Castle Cove and Sunderland Yacht Clubs. Posted on 13 Sep OK Northerns at Sunderland
Visitors from as far afield as Kent and Scotland A small but select band of OK sailors from as far afield as Kent and Scotland turned up at a gloriously sunny Sunderland Yacht club on the weekend of 2/3 September to take part in the OK Northern Championship. Posted on 4 Sep Queensland OK Dinghy State Championship
Some great racing at Southport Yacht Club The first Queensland OK Dinghy states in 30 years has wrapped up with some great offshore racing. Tim Davies took out the overall win leading with a 4 point margin on Southport Yacht Club's Kelvin Holdt, closely behind in third by Ben Downey. Posted on 28 Aug OKs at Sunderland preview
North Sails Super Series round 3 The third event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Sunderland Yacht Club over the weekend of 2nd and 3rd September, following successful events at Rutland and Castle Cove Sailing Clubs. Posted on 24 Aug 60 unforgettable years!
International OK Dinghy celebrates at Burghfield The OK Dinghy Class celebrated in style at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August. Past and present members gathered for a superb day and evening of celebration of this classic one design boat. Posted on 23 Aug Third time for Greg Wilcox
At the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking Greg Wilcox has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created 12 years ago. He has spent more time at the top spot than any other sailor and has been in the top five for the past 7 years. Posted on 18 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug OK 60th Anniversary Celebration
To be held at Burghfield on 19th August The event is to be held at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August with the gates opening at midday. The bar and galley will be open and a special afternoon tea of home-made scones and cakes will be available throughout the afternoon. Posted on 4 Aug OK Dinghy European Championship overall
Lars Johan Brodtkorb makes history for Norway Lars Johan Brodtkorb made history today by becoming the first Norwegian ever to win a major OK Dinghy Championship, after the final day of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark was cancelled because of strong winds. Posted on 29 Jul

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy