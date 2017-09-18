Please select your home edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N

Crewsaver continues to lead the way in lifejacket safety with pioneering #LifejacketSafe newspaper

by Jake Young today at 9:30 am 18 September 2017
Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe newspaper © Crewsaver

Crewsaver is delighted to announce the publication of the first issue of its #LifejacketSafe newspaper. Packed full of lifejacket safety tips, guest articles and games, the newspaper aims to highlight the importance of the trusted (and sometimes neglected) lifejacket.

Readers of the #LifejacketSafe newspaper will get an insight into the importance of maintaining their lifejacket and discover ways they can keep their lifejacket action ready, should the unexpected happen.

In addition, the newspaper explores the history of the lifejacket, its origins and how lifejacket technology has developed - today's lifejackets would certainly be unrecognisable to the seafaring community of the 1700's! Plus, with Crewsaver celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, readers can also reflect (and reminisce!) on some of the lifejacket manufacturer's key milestones. Look out for 60 Years of Pioneering Lifejackets on page 3.

The #LifejacketSafe newspaper – a sneak peak:

  • Q&A – Ian Walker
  • Designing an America's Cup buoyancy aid
  • Kid's corner
  • #LifejacketSafe safety tips
  • Which lifejacket when?
  • Take the #LifejacketSafe Challenge - WIN the ultimate lifejacket package
  • Flying with your lifejacket
  • Lifejackets for defence operatives
  • AIS or PLB – McMurdo has the answers
And much more!

"As a leading lifejacket manufacturer our service to our customers does not simply stop at the initial supply. We want to help our customers keep as safe and as well informed as possible through the entire life of their product. This newspaper aims to do just that." Hannah Burywood, Crewsaver Marketing Manager.

Crewsaver, which champions lifejacket safety through its #LifejacketSafe campaign, aims to increase safety awareness by highlighting the importance of not only wearing a personal flotation device, but also making sure it is worn correctly and is well maintained. The #LifejacketSafe newspaper embodies this campaign and Crewsaver's philosophy perfectly and the company hopes readers find it an interactive and enlightening read.

Get your free #LifejacketSafe newspaper hot off the press from selected Crewsaver retailers and at your local Survitec service stations (available worldwide!). The sixteen-page newspaper can also be found in the September 2017 issue of the popular All At Sea newspaper at sites all around the UK.

www.crewsaver.com

