5th Thousand Islands Race starts today

by SCOR today at 9:05 am 14-24 September 2017
Thousand Islands Race © SCOR

The fifth Thousand Island Race will start at noon on Sunday 17 September in front of Rijeka to which boats from Austria, Montenegro, Checchia, Chile, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and Great Britain will take part.

On one of the most beautiful courses for long distance races designed by natural beauties of Adriatic sea that stretches among more then 1000 islands. Islands Unije, Susak, Premuda, Dugi otok, Kornat, Vis, Lastovo and Sveti Andrija are to be left on starboard to reach the finish line 277 NM away in front of beautiful marina Porto Montenegro in Tivat. Second leg is sailed on the same course in opposite direction.

Such course demands extraordinary navigational and meteorological skills. Without going to open sea among islands there are many possibilities how to choose the best course that is not necessarily shortest but shall be fastest. In the previous four editions of Thousand Islands Race it turned out that there are several points where the right decision in course choice are decisive moments for the final score. Of course all depends of winds that may change tactics several times within one leg. This is what sailors like and reasons why come back to this reagata.

Officially recognised records by World Sailing Record Council is hold by Hungarian Wild Joe owned by Marton Josza. First leg is 27:24:05 hours and 32:00:45 for the second leg. Regatta can be followed alive on line by tracking. It will be possible to see the actual positions of the boats, speeds and course they choose from the start to the finish. The preliminary results will be shown on corrected time. Photos and videos will be presented on the facebook page of the regatta.

List of participants, detailed programme and information are available on the regatta web page

Patrons of the regatta are: Primorje-Gorski Kotar county, City of Rijeka, Port Authority Rijeka, Tourist Association of Kvarner and Tourist Acsociation of City of Rijeka. Sponsors: Porto Montenegro, Botel Marina and Caffe Bar Corto Maltese.

Find out more at www.scor.hr/regate/2017e/tir.htm

