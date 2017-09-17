Oxford Team Race Academy New Season's Programme
by Debbie Jarvis today at 12:43 pm
17 September 2017
Oxford Team Race Academy © George Barker
Oxford Team Race Academy (OTRA) was set up in 2014 and we are now taking bookings for the 2017/18 season.
The training takes place on Farmoor Reservoir near Oxford. Sailing is in Fireflys & coached by George Barker. The programme is perfect for sailors who are moving out of the RYA pathway but are still keen to sail over the winter or those wanting to learn some team racing skills before starting university.
OTRA teams have successfully competed in various events around the country & sailors can join in events as well as the training.
Training dates for this season are as follows:
Racing dates:
- Saturday 23rd / 24th September
- Saturday 21st / 22nd October
- 25th/26th November
- 16th/17th December
- 20th/21st January 2018
- 17/18 February TBC
- Saturday 7th October at Farmoor Reservoir
BSDRA Team Racing Regatta at Farmoor in Fireflys and Z420s
- 14th/15th October at Farmoor Reservoir
RYA ET Team Racing Champs in Fireflys and Fevas OTRA hope to enter two teams
- 28th/29th October
Reading University Regatta at Burghfield Sailing Club
- 11th/12th November at Farmoor Reservoir
Oxford University Magnum OTRA hope to enter one team
- 2nd/3rd December at WPNSA
NSSA Match Racing Regatta in the Elliot 6m keelboats OTRA hope to enter two teams
- 27th/28th January 2018 at Draycote Water Sailing Club
-
Warwick Turtle University Team Racing Regatta. OTRA hope to enter two teams
- 3rd/4th March 2018 at Grafham Sailing Club
Cam Cup run by Cambridge University. OTRA hope to enter one team.
- Saturday 24th March at Farmoor Reservoir
NSSA two boat Team Racing Regatta sailed in Fireflys at Farmoor. OTRA hope to enter two teams
The training costs £30 per day per person (individuals welcome – you do not need to enter as a team) which includes the charter of the Fireflys which we charter from MCS, Radley and Cokethorpe schools. If a sailor books for five or more weekends, then the cost drops to £25 per day or £50 per weekend.
Events are paid for once teams are selected. Contact Debbie Jarvis via or 07799 033520 for queries & booking. George Barker can be contacted by telephone on 07961 147524.
