Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro
Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Overall

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 9:05 pm 13-16 September 2017

An unforced error caused victory to slip through the fingers of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco on the final day of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, leaving the Swiss Realteam to claim their second event win on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour.

While summery conditions initially gave way to an overcast sky and rain, out on the Bay of Calvi it was the most stable day with 15-20 knot winds. This enabled one round of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge and five races with reaching starts to be held.

In the ANONIMO Speed Challenge it was Jason Carroll's Argo which made the fastest run today with an average speed of 21.21 knots for the two reaching legs and the gybe between.

"Finally!" exclaimed Argo helmsman Anthony Kotoun. "Yesterday we did a bad one, but today it was good. So yahoo!" As to why they won, Kotoun confided: "This was the first time we have successfully even got close to pulling off a foiling gybe at the mark. And we have won a watch! It's great to have Anonimo as a sponsor of the Tour." The winner of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge at each event on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour wins an Anonimo Nautilo watch.

Crews and spectators alike today were pleased the race committee was able to set up America's Cup-style courses with reaching starts/finishes. As the wind piped up to 20 knot for the fourth race, the start became even more of a high octane affair. Once again the Bay of Calvi's fish farm formed an obstacle on the left side of the race track forcing boats that went this side to reach into the leeward gate at warp factor. On Argo they hit 36 knots.

Followed her ANONIMO Speed Challenge victory, Argo was also firing on all cylinders initially in the fleet racing and posted two bullets in the first two races. "We got back to our old rhythm and had good communication and good boat handling," said Kotoun.

Jason Carroll's Argo, winner of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Jason Carroll's Argo, winner of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Unfortunately in the third race there was disaster for Pierre Casiraghi's Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco as they rounded the weather mark. As Casiraghi explained: "I hit the mark and hooked the rudder and that's about it..." The starboard rudder ripped off the transom, forcing the Monegasque to retire from the remaining races. "It was just bad driving," Casiraghi continued. "The guys did a great job this week. I am sorry for them because they sailed really well." The regatta had been Malizia's to lose, starting the final day with a 14 point lead.

Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco was out of the running after breaking her rudder in today's third race at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco was out of the running after breaking her rudder in today's third race at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

With this the stakes were raised and the two way fight for second between Realteam and Argo became a battle for the lead. Initially this went Argo's way, but Realteam winning races three and four, left the Swiss holding a tenuous one point lead going into the final, deciding race. "They were just one point behind us, so the boat that won would come out on top," explained Swiss skipper Jérôme Clerc. "We made a good start and we were ahead at the first gybe, so then we just had to match them." This they successfully managed, with Argo overhauling Sébastien Rogues' Team ENGIE on the final beat to claim second. As a result Realteam, the team founded by Esteban Garcia, claimed the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup by two slender points.

The winning Realteam crew at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
The winning Realteam crew at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

"We were checking where they were," said Clerc. "We knew we had the chance to do some good races in the strong wind. In fact we didn't make great starts but we did manoeuvre well and the team did a good job. It is cool, a great fight with Argo. Now – we are now looking where we stand in the Championship."

Realteam takes a plunge at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Realteam takes a plunge at the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Going into the final event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, Marseille One Design, Realteam holds a two point lead over Argo.

On this occasion it was Naofumi Kamei's Mamma Aiuto! that claimed the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup owner-driver prize. Incredibly there are now three teams - Argo, Mamma Aiuto! and Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco all tied on points in the 2017 season Owner Driver Championship going into the last event of the season: Marseille One Design will take place over 12-15 October.

Overall Results:

PosTeamR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
1Realteam2154355234211139
2Argo5242423561122241
3Team ENGIE3333632643333348
4Malizia ‑ Yacht Club de Monaco15111114154DNF/8 "DNC/8 49
5Mamma Aiuto!4426264352544455
6.film Racing6665546126655568
7ZoulouDNC/8 """"""""""""DNC/8112
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup day 3
.film Racing star of the penultimate day in Calvi Calvi was not making it easy for race officials on the penultimate day of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup. With the wind blowing 20+ knots in the morning and into the afternoon on the Bay of Calvi, the foiling catamarans were kept ashore until 1530. Posted on 15 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup day 2
Five bullet day for Malizia The silver flash that is the GC32 foiling catamaran Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco put in an extraordinary performance, posting a perfect scoreline on day two of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup on the Bay of Calvi, despite ultra-tricky conditions. Posted on 14 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup day 1
Realteam on top after breezy opening day in Calvi Day one the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, penultimate event on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the Bay of Calvi. Posted on 13 Sep Zoulou holds local knowledge advantage
In the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup GC32 Racing Tour crews competing at their penultimate event, the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup in Calvi, are going to have to hold on to their hats of this week. Posted on 12 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup preview
The second 'new' venue of the 2017 season The GC32 Racing Tour visits the second 'new' venue of its 2017 season next week when competition between the ultra-high speed foiling catamarans takes place off Calvi in northwest Corsica. Posted on 10 Sep Cardiff hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Alongside Extreme Sailing Series Six young people in recovery from cancer got front row seats to the thrilling Extreme Sailing Series as they were welcomed to Cardiff Bay at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge. Posted on 31 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to reclaim 2017 lead It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. Posted on 29 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 3
Flat calms hinder sailing Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 1
Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. Posted on 25 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Merthyr Tydfil SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Merthyr Tydfil SC- 17 Sep Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Barts Bash for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Sep Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy