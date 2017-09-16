Please select your home edition
Winning snappers officially unveil 2018 ilovesailing calendar

by Emma Slater today at 8:55 pm 16 September 2017
2018 ilovesailing calendar winners © RYA / Emily Whiting

After six months of competition, 120 entries and the crowning of 12 amazing winners the ilovesailing calendar 2018 was officially unveiled at TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show (Saturday 16 September) and is now on sale.

Seven of the 12 winners joined the RYA at the show to help celebrate the launch and collect their prizes.

Charlie Cadin, whose entry takes the December spot on the calendar, entitled 'On 'Topper' the World' commented: "Feels great to be a winner, it's an amazing opportunity to showcase my photo and I hope to be here again next year.

"All the photos in the calendar are incredible, there is a huge variety of photos from so many different locations."

Alan Jenkins, whose photo entitled 'Racing on the Edge' that takes the November spot commented: "There are great photos from all the winners. I'm thrilled to win, I race and sail and whenever I'm not on the water or it's too windy I enjoy taking photos."

While Tony Ketley whose winning picture 'Sailing on Small Waters" is the shot for May added: "I've been involved with boating for a long time and it seems odd that the only thing I have ever won with a boat in it, is with a photo! I've really enjoyed the prize giving, it's great."

Along with their spots on the 2018 calendar; each of the winners also received:

  • Two tickets to the Southampton Boat Show and a free afternoon tea in the Holiday Inn after the prize giving
  • A copy of the final printed calendar
  • Canvas print of their winning entry
  • A host of RYA goodies
  • And... the coveted ilovesailing rubber duck.
Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator commented: "Yet again we were inundated with some fantastic photographs throughout the competition and choosing just 12 winners was a tough job for the judges.

"The calendar competition is a great way to share all the amazing pictures people take while out enjoying sailing, all around the world, and we hope that everyone loves it as much as we do and gets one for their kitchen or galley wall."

The 2017 ilovesailing calendar competition winners are:

  • Joanna Grierson from Poole, Dorset
  • Karen Langston from Beccles, Suffolk
  • Tony Ketley from Marlow, Bucks
  • Will Heritage from Cowes, Isle of Wight
  • Patrick Condy, Dunoon, Argyll
  • Jo Hider from Torteval, Guernsey
  • Alan Jenkins from Wirral, Merseyside
  • Nicholas Wake from Wintney, Hampshire
  • Michelle Howell from Wakefield, West Yorkshire
  • Chris Biscomb from Chonburi, Thailand
  • Charlie Cadin from St Martin, Jersey
  • Steve Cayley from Torquay, Devon

2018 ilovesailing calendar winners - photo © RYA / Emily Whiting
2018 ilovesailing calendar winners - photo © RYA / Emily Whiting

You can view all the calendar competition entries and winning photos on the ilovesailing Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing

The 2018 calendar is available to purchase from the RYA stand (B032) at the Southampton Boat Show (15-24 September). Purchase a copy of the calendar at the show and you will also receive a FREE ilovesailing purple rubber duck! Alternatively, the calendars are available to purchase via the RYA web shop www.rya.org.uk/go/shop

Calendars cost just £4.00. Stocks are limited so we recommend purchasing your copy as soon as possible.

The ilovesailing calendar competition opened in March with entrants submitting their favourite sailing photos. Each month between March and July two winners were picked to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar. The final two spots were picked in mid-August from all the other entries made between March and July, giving all entrants two chances of winning a spot on the calendar.

The calendar competition is now closed for 2017 but drop by the ilovesailing Facebook page to take part in the extremely popular weekly caption competition, giving you a chance to share your funny, clever and witty captions in a bid to win an ilovesailing duck.

Details of the 2018/19 ilovesailing calendar competition will be announced in March 2018.

Come along to the page at www.facebook.com/ryailovesailing and get involved.

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

