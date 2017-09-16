Please select your home edition
Audi J/70 World Championships at Porto Cervo - Overall

by Louay Habib today at 8:42 pm 12-16 September 2017

With numerous General Recalls, Black Flag in play, and a full on foam up, the Audi J/70 World Championship had a thrilling climax to remember for years to come. With sparkling sunshine, a significant sea state, and a warm westerly breeze, piping up to a ballistic 30 knots, the world's largest championship sportsboat fleet enjoyed a fantastic finale.

Peter Duncan is the Audi J/70 World Champion, after a stunning performance, scoring podium finishes in every race, including three race wins. American Brian Keane's Savasana scored a second in the final race, moving up to runner up for the championship. Italian Luca Domenici moved up to third in the final race. Italian Claudia Rossi's attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.

Dockside with Audi J/70 World Champion - Peter Duncan

Dockside with Audi J/70 World Champion - Peter Duncan #myj70worlds American Yacht Club New York Yacht Club - Main Page J/Boats, Newport, RI

Posted by J/70 International Class Association on Saturday, 16 September 2017

Gold Fleet
Audi J/70 World Champion: Relative Obscurity (USA), Peter Duncan - Diaz de Leon
Second: Savasana (USA) Brian Keane - Stu McNay. Third: Notaro Team (ITA) Luca Domenici - Diego Negri.

Gold Corinthian Class Winner:
White Hawk (ITA) Gianfranco Noè. Second: Marnatura (ESP) Luis Bugallo. Third: Give Me Five (FRA) Robin Follin

Silver Fleet Overall Winner & Corinthian Winner:
Noberasco Das (ITA) Alessandro Zampori

Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

"Awesome! Top of the world!" Exclaimed Peter Duncan dockside at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. " It is a great feeling, I have sailed with some great guys, we had a great event, and everything seemed to go our way, it was just one of those weeks. It is hard to put into words how I feel like now, but this was just exceptional. This fleet has some really great talent, and the organizers, and the yacht club have done such an amazing job. Most of all I want to credit the crew, Victor, Jud, Willem, have been just fantastic."

Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Runner up was Savasana (USA) Brian Keane. "We chartered the J/70, so we are really pleased to have come second in the championship. I have been racing in the class since the beginning, and now that we have fleets racing J/70s all over the world, the standard is just amazing, and so is this regatta. A world record keelboat fleet in superb surroundings."

Top team for the host club, YCCS, and first team with a Lady Helm, was Petite Terrible (ITA) Claudia Rossi. "Peter Duncan is a worthy World Champion, his team sailed the best this week. Our fourth position is better than fifth in the last World Championship, so maybe I will not win for three years!" Laughed Claudia. "However I will be in Marblehead for the 2018 J/70 World Championship."

The Closing Ceremony and Awards for the Audi J/70 World Championship was held at the Piazza Azzurra. YCCS Commodore, Riccardo Bonadeo spoke about the event before presenting prizes to the winners.

Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

"Congratulations to all of the winners at the Audi J/70 World Championship. This is a special year for the YCCS, as we are celebrating our 50th anniversary, over the years we have hosted many world championships. However, this is the largest world championship fleet hosted by the Club in all of those years. It has been a pleasure and an honour to welcome over 160 teams from 25 different countries, to enjoy the fantastic sailing grounds of the Costa Smeralda, and the Clubhouse at the YCCS. I would like to thank Audi the Title sponsor of this event, and our partner for a long time, which supports us in so many of these new challenges. I also want to thank the J/70 International and Italian Classes, the owners, their crews, the Race Committee, the International Jury and all the YCCS staff. We hope that all of the competitors will come and race again with the Club in the very near future."

See the daily news, photos, videos and official documents from the regattas on our website and via social media using #j70worlds #yccs50 #myj70worlds.

Social media updates from the J/70 International Class can be found at www.facebook.com/J70Class

Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Racing on the final day of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
