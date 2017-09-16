Interview with Andy Rice & Simon Lovesey about the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18

Mark Jardine spoke to Andy Rice of SailJuice and Simon Lovesey at the launch of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 about plans for the season and how to encourage more youth sailors to take part.

Related Articles

A huge year for Lennon Performance Products

New boat, Racewear and championship wins It's been a huge year for Lennon Performance Products. Starting off with displaying the first prototype of the THINNAIR foiling Moth at the RYA Dinghy Show, then Lennon Sails winning the International 14 Europeans and the Moth UK Nationals and Worlds.

Maritime Heroes

Old Pulteney search for the UK's unsung sailing legends Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with record-breaking sailing and expedition icons, Olly Hicks and Brian Thompson, to launch the annual Maritime Heroes Awards.

International Canoe World Championships

David Henshall looks back at the week With a nicely organised final medal ceremony and prize giving, which took place alongside a very tasty Championships dinner, the curtain finally came down on the International Canoe World Championships at Pwllheli Sailing Club.

We lucky few...

Or Pwllheli reviewed, through a glass darkly To coin the popular phrase from that strange game men play with their balls (and now, even more successfully, ladies too) the 2017 season is shaping up to be a game of two halves.

Fatigue and its effect on rope performance

Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them.

Developing sails for the F101 foiling tri

We speak to Hyde Sails' Richard Lovering We spoke to Richard Lovering about Hyde Sails' role in the development of the F101 foiling trimaran. Richard went in to it with almost a clean sheet as it wasn't just a new boat, but also a new concept.

Clean, emission-free sailing

We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free.

Rolex Fastnet Race Start Photo Gallery

Sparkling seas as the fleet leave the Solent The view from Hurst Castle as the massive Rolex Fastnet Race fleet of 368 yachts and 2,700 sailors, including the Volvo Ocean Race fleet, start the famous race around the Fastnet rock.

Interview with Mathias and Russell Coutts

During the O'Pen Bic World Championship Leonardo Omezzolli caught up with Mathias and Russell Coutts during the O'Pen Bic World Championship at Circolo Vela Arco to talk about the class, sailing on Lake Garda and whether Mathias would like to follow in his father's footsteps.