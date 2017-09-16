Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 27

by Clipper Race today at 3:29 pm 16 September 2017

After nearly four weeks at sea and a variety of leaders, Visit Seattle tops the leader board going into the final stretch to Punta del Este. But, with less than 40nM separating it from second placed Sanya Serenity Coast and a similar distance between third placed Unicef and fourth placed HotelPlanner.com, the final podium positions are not a forgone conclusion just yet.

Nasdaq crossed 10 degrees South yesterday evening, concluding the first Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint for the Clipper 2017-18 Race. With the shortest elapsed time, and securing three bonus points, the winner of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint is... Greenings! Greenings completed the sprint in 31 hours 5 minutes, just fifteen minutes quicker than Visit Seattle who took 31 hours and 19 minutes to secure two bonus points. Garmin finished third quickest with a time of 31 hours 28 minutes to secure the final bonus point of Race 1.

The cumulative impact of bonus points on the overall leader board will be seen after the battle for overall placings in Race 1 has concluded.

Whilst feeling the benefits of being back under spinnaker, Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper, Wendy Tuck, said: "It is all pretty straight forward for now, but as we get closer to Punta del Este things will change. There is a big hole of light breeze for a bit, so anything can happen. It's going to be a race right till the end."

HotelPlanner.com, currently in fourth place, has been avidly chasing down third placed Unicef for the past week. After a frustrating night Skipper, Conall Morrison, reflects: "We know that the mighty dragon, Qingdao, cannot be far behind us and our hopes of catching Unicef must be firmly shelved. I need to remember that ocean racing is not about short-term gains and a much bigger picture must be considered."

Qingdao was in fifth place when Skipper, Chris Kobusch, opted to go into Stealth Mode at 0600UTC this morning: "We managed to overtake PSP Logistics yesterday afternoon and are now chasing HotelPlanner.com. Our main aim is to avoid any mistakes and resulting breakages on the last few miles and to defend the fifth position we are in." With its position hidden from the rest of the fleet, it will be 24 hours before the results of his decision are known.

GREAT Britain and PSP Logistics are engaged in their own contest. With less than a nautical mile between them, spinnakers are back flying and concentration is required in order not to make a mistake that could cost them a position. Roy Taylor, PSP Logistics Skipper, said: "The battle continues with GREAT Britain and Qingdao and the Code 3 (heavyweight spinnaker) is up now as we try to keep them at bay."

Andy Burns, GREAT Britain Skipper, reports: "The kite is up and we are crossing everything not to have any kitemares over the next week. Maximum concentration is required - no eating on deck, only motivational music. We are chasing down the pack as much as we can. This is definitely a game of the tortoise and the hare and hopefully our patience will start paying off soon."

Garmin, still ahead of Liverpool 2018, is also happy that the wind has backed. Reporting that his crew are coping well sailing downwind again Skipper, Gaëtan Thomas, said: "We [are] still match racing with Liverpool 2018 and both of us hunting the next boats. Nearly a month at sea and for novices who never sailed before, I am really impressed with my team."

Dare To Lead has been making rapid progress covering the most ground in the fleet over the past 12 hours. Skipper, Dale Smyth, reports: "Good fast progress to the south under spinnaker, meaning that living conditions have returned to some level of sanity again. Now it's all about speed and gybe angles as we approach the latitude of Rio de Janeiro."

Greenings and Nasdaq are finally seeing a let up in conditions. Nasdaq Skipper, Rob Graham, said: "Overnight the sea has calmed slightly and the wind has steadied and come just a little more easterly, meaning that we've been able to ease the sheets (finally) and accelerate!"

There is an intriguing forecast for conditions ahead for the fleet from Simon Rowell, Clipper Race weather guru, who reports: "The low developing in a couple of days just north of Punta del Este will make the final approach rather tactical for the leading group. There's nothing particularly strong in the forecast, but the fronts are quite energetic so, as they pass over, they will bring strong squalls and very quick mean wind increases." With an unstable weather system ahead, any strategy that requires specific details to succeed will be high risk.

To read all the Skipper reports in full, and also read the Crew Diaries for insightful views into life on board, visit the Clipper Race Team Pages.

To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions correct at time of writing.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 26
Waiting on a wind angle Visit Seattle continues to lead the Clipper Race, maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third. Now, just off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the leaders are on the cusp of being able to re-hoist their spinnakers. Posted on 15 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 25
4000nm sailed and the fleet is back to match racing After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board. For some, the finish is almost in sight. Posted on 14 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 24
Testing upwind conditions during Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively. Posted on 13 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 23
Female skippers lead fleet in to Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint The two female skippers continue to dominate the leader board with the teams led by Nikki Henderson and Wendy Tuck in the top two positions as they begin the first Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint of the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Posted on 12 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 22
Life on a lean as King Neptune visits the fleet Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed closely by Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively as teams re-acclimatise to the angled upwind tropics sailing. Posted on 11 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 21
Fleet enters the Southern Hemisphere Visit Seattle remains on top of the leader board for a second consecutive day, leading the Clipper Race fleet over the Equator and into the Southern Hemisphere for the first time. Posted on 10 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 20
Change at the top For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com. Posted on 9 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 19
Sanya Serenity Coast goes stealth All twelve Clipper Race teams are now in the Doldrums Corridor, but in the latest surprise of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1, Sanya Serenity Coast has elected to employ Stealth Mode. Posted on 8 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 18
Motor-sailing through the Doldrums Corridor Most of the Clipper Race Fleet is now is deep into the Doldrums Corridor, with all ten teams who have so far crossed the northern gate electing to motor-sail for the allowed six degrees of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours. Posted on 7 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 17
Doldrums Tactics Play Out Most of the Clipper Race teams are now within the Doldrums Corridor which is making for some interesting tactical decisions. Qingdao still leads the fleet with Sanya Serenity Coast up to second place and GREAT Britain not far behind in third. Posted on 6 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Merthyr Tydfil SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Merthyr Tydfil SC- 17 Sep Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Barts Bash for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Sep Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy