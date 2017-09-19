Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Yachting Range
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Laser 77725
located in Tynemouth
Laser 85669 'Merlin'
located in Enfield
Laser 195817
located in Chester
Laser 1 - 201907 (2016)
located in Milford on sea
Laser XD 181342 Full Kit Two Good Sails Combi -T&T
located in Lymington

Laser Standard Men's World Championship at Split, Croatia - Day 2

by ILCA on 15 Sep 14-19 September 2017
Day 2 of the Laser Standard Men's World Championship © ILCA

The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by 2 hours. On arrival at the boat park a further 3-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind. The local weather experts predicted a good wind late in the afternoon, and at 15:00 their optimism was rewarded with a 10 to 12 knot gradient wind re-established from the south east.

By 16:30 the Yellow Fleet was started first after a general recall. Series leader and 2012 Olympic silver medalist, Pavlos Kontides from Cyprus, protected the pin end and had plenty of room to power off to the favoured shore side of the course. About the race Kontides said, "Soon after the start I tacked to starboard to partly cover the fleet and I lost some advantage. I tacked back to the shore and regained the lead by the first mark. After that I worked on extending my lead without taking any risk."

The victory marked third consecutive win for Kontides and doubled his overall lead on second place and left him as the only person in the top ten who did not change his overall place. In all there were 4 downward and 5 upward movements from 2nd to 10th place but with only 14 points covering these places there will certainly be more changes in the next nine scheduled races.

In the Blue Fleet there were two general recalls before a clean start. Australia's Matthew Wearn was first around the weather mark and held his lead throughout in spite of a scare at the 2nd upwind mark when Jesper Stalheim or Sweden nearly got in front after a great second beat. Wearn accelerated away downwind to a clear win ahead of Andrew Mckenzie from New Zealand as Stalheim slipped to fourth.

The Red Fleet started first time in a close start that saw two boats break the start line early. This race saw Olympic bronze medalist, Sam Meech from New Zealand in a close battle with British sailor Elliot Hanson for the top two positions. On the second windward leg Hanson took a shift that Meech missed and put enough space between them to hold on to win comfortably.

At the moment, the fight is to get into the gold fleet which will be decided tomorrow (Saturday) with 3 races scheduled and a forecast of 20 knot winds.

www.laserinternational.org

Top 10 after day 2 (provisional):

1. Pavlos Kontides CYP 3pts
2. Sam Meech NZL 7pts
3. Sergey Komissarov RUS 10pts
4. Jean-Baptiste Bernaz FRA 11pts
5. Elliot Hanson GBR 13pts
6. Matthew Wearn AUS 13pts
7. Philipp Buhl GER 14pts
8. Giovanni Coccoluto ITA 14pts
9. Nick Thompson GBR 16pts
10. Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini GBR 17pts

Full results after day 2 [PDF]

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Standard Men's Worlds day 1
Pavlos Kontides in the lead in Croatia At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Posted on 14 Sep Tokyo in mind for Thompson
As he prepares for Laser Worlds defence Two-time World Champion Nick Thompson says he has his eye on the long game towards Tokyo 2020 as he embarks on a title defence on Croatian waters this week (14-19 September). Posted on 13 Sep Kielder Water SC September Open
Including events for the Lasers and Ospreys Kielder's September Open this year included an Osprey fleet, a Laser fleet and a handicap fleet. Posted on 13 Sep Streakers and Lasers at Scaling Dam
A fleet of 20 helms take part A fleet of 11 Lasers and 9 Streakers, including visitors from Ripon, Tees & Hartlepool and Beaver SC arrived at the club on Saturday morning to find blazing sunshine but very little wind. Posted on 13 Sep The Laser Book - 6th Edition Published
The latest edition of the original Fernhurst book! In 1979, Fernhurst Books was founded with the publication of The Laser Book. Since then, the book has been regularly updated, never been out of print and constantly one of the company's best-selling books. Posted on 12 Sep Six sailors added
To GBR 2017 Youth Worlds line up The RYA has strengthened its entry for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of six additional sailors to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year. Posted on 11 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep Lasers at Pevensey Bay
Penultimate Masters Autumn Qualifier The penultimate Laser Performance Laser Masters event of year, attracted both the elite and club sailors to battle it out on the fantastic open waters of Pevensey Bay Sailing Club. Posted on 8 Sep Lasers at London Corinthian
Thames Valley circuit event Sixteen dinghy sailors, including five visitors gathered at London Corinthian Sailing Club for the Laser Open and to compete on the only tidal venue on the Thames Valley circuit. Posted on 7 Sep Broadland Youth Regatta
66 competitors race at Waveney & Oulton Broad YC 66 competitors, aged under 19 and representing six sailing clubs in the Norfolk Broads area, took part in the 24th Broadland Youth Regatta on Saturday 2nd September. Posted on 6 Sep

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy