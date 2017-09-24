Please select your home edition
Seldén Fully Adjustable Spreaders
Seldén Fully Adjustable Spreaders

National 18 Class at the Southampton Boat Show

by Colin Chapman today at 3:55 pm 15-24 September 2017, stand A001

Check out the National 18ft Class at the Southampton Boat Show starting today; 15-24th Sept. Call down and see one of the new Morrison designed White Formula UK built N18s on display at stand A001.

We will be racing in the Battle of The Classes at the show, and in the SailJuice series later this year.

Second hand Morrison boats are now available for purchase. 1-2 year old boats fully loaded with all extras available at £15K.

Call over to us and find out more.

