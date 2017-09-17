Please select your home edition
Irish Fireball National Championship at Lough Derg Yacht Club - Day 1

by Cormac Bradley today at 9:58 pm 15-17 September 2017

Three races have been completed at Lough Derg Yacht Club today for the Irish Fireball Nationals in a breeze that peaked at 15 knots and bottomed out at 6 knots from 330 degrees for most of the day. The Race Officer tweaked his course continuously to keep the course correct and races were of the 40 minute duration.

Noel Butler & Simon Reveille (15061) took the first two races, the first by a comfortable distance. However, in race 3 they came unstuck and finished behind Neil Colin & Margaret Casey (14775). Indeed at one stage they could have dropped back to third...but they didn't.

Colin & Casey added a 4,2 to their race win which may be enough to see them into second overall ahead of Jon Evans & Aidan Caulfield (14748) who were second in the second race.

Racing starts again at 10:30 Saturday.

Top five after day 1:

1st Noel Butler & Simon Reville, 4pts
2nd Neil Colin & Margaret Casey, 7pts
3rd Niall McGrotty & Neil Cramer, 9pts
4th Jon Evans & Aidan Caulfield, 13pts
5th Frank Miller & Ed Butler, 14pts

