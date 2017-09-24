TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show kicks off in style

by Annabel Wildey today at 9:38 pm

TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show opened today in glorious sunshine, with fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur, Millie Mackintosh kicking off all the action. Running from now until Sunday 25 September, the UK's biggest festival of boating celebrates the fun and lifestyle that being on the water has to offer. Offering brand new attractions for this year alongside live music and entertainment the event, this year's event will get more people than ever out on the water to enjoy boating and watersports.

Millie comments: "It was an honour to be invited to open TheYachtMarket.com Show 2017. I've had a fantastic morning here soaking up the atmosphere and taking a look at some of the attractions on offer. I'm a big fan of getting out on the water myself and I'd highly recommend a visit to the Show to experience the fun and excitement that boating can offer."

Some 500 exhibitors are showcasing everything you could possibly need to enjoy life on the water; hundreds of boats of all shapes and sizes are there to tempt visitors, with over 330 of them on the stunning purpose-built marina. It is also the place to see the very latest designs, with 156 boats and products being unveiled from world debuts from the likes of Princess Yachts, Southerly Yachts, Cockwells, Sunseeker International, RS Sailing and Ribeye.

Visitors of all ages and experience can indulge in a vast number of opportunities to get out on the water for free. Plus, explore an array of power and sailing boats with visitors young and old climbing aboard hundreds of boats and being captain for the day. New attractions for this year include:

Show passenger boat - hundreds of visitors will get to enjoy a boat trip in the Solent, taking in the impressive view of the Show from a new perspective on the Ocean Scene mini cruise

Paddle River Experience - with a 60-metre waterway circuit and attractive lush greenery, this new attraction transports visitors to a woodland stream and offers those of all ages and ability the chance to start their canoeing or paddleboarding adventure

Bell boats - a twin hulled open canoe, seating up to 12 people, offering fun for all the family

Tall Ship Kaskelot - built in 1948, she is one of the largest remaining wooden ships in commission, measuring 46.6m

The Adventure River Canoe Ride makes a return to the Show this year alongside Bumper Boats and One The Water's Get Afloat offering watersports adventures from dinghy sailing to Stand Up Paddleboarding, all for free. The two music stages provide the perfect place to sit and relax whilst listening to some fantastic live entertainment.

Murray Ellis, Chief Officer of Boat Shows, comments: "What a fantastic opening day we've had for TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 and we're delighted to welcome Millie to the Show.

"We have an ideal location to get people on the water to go boating or trial the latest watersports trends so this year we want to get more of our visitors enjoying a range of on the water experiences. With over 500 exhibiting brands from foldaway kayaks to multi-million pound yachts, there really is something for everyone here at this year's Show."

For more details or to buy your tickets today, visit www.southamptonboatshow.com