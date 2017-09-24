Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show kicks off in style

by Annabel Wildey today at 9:38 pm 15-24 September 2017
Opening day of TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show © Robert Stanwyck / Factory Images

TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show opened today in glorious sunshine, with fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur, Millie Mackintosh kicking off all the action. Running from now until Sunday 25 September, the UK's biggest festival of boating celebrates the fun and lifestyle that being on the water has to offer. Offering brand new attractions for this year alongside live music and entertainment the event, this year's event will get more people than ever out on the water to enjoy boating and watersports.

Millie comments: "It was an honour to be invited to open TheYachtMarket.com Show 2017. I've had a fantastic morning here soaking up the atmosphere and taking a look at some of the attractions on offer. I'm a big fan of getting out on the water myself and I'd highly recommend a visit to the Show to experience the fun and excitement that boating can offer."

Some 500 exhibitors are showcasing everything you could possibly need to enjoy life on the water; hundreds of boats of all shapes and sizes are there to tempt visitors, with over 330 of them on the stunning purpose-built marina. It is also the place to see the very latest designs, with 156 boats and products being unveiled from world debuts from the likes of Princess Yachts, Southerly Yachts, Cockwells, Sunseeker International, RS Sailing and Ribeye.

Visitors of all ages and experience can indulge in a vast number of opportunities to get out on the water for free. Plus, explore an array of power and sailing boats with visitors young and old climbing aboard hundreds of boats and being captain for the day. New attractions for this year include:

  • Show passenger boat - hundreds of visitors will get to enjoy a boat trip in the Solent, taking in the impressive view of the Show from a new perspective on the Ocean Scene mini cruise
  • Paddle River Experience - with a 60-metre waterway circuit and attractive lush greenery, this new attraction transports visitors to a woodland stream and offers those of all ages and ability the chance to start their canoeing or paddleboarding adventure
  • Bell boats - a twin hulled open canoe, seating up to 12 people, offering fun for all the family
  • Tall Ship Kaskelot - built in 1948, she is one of the largest remaining wooden ships in commission, measuring 46.6m

The Adventure River Canoe Ride makes a return to the Show this year alongside Bumper Boats and One The Water's Get Afloat offering watersports adventures from dinghy sailing to Stand Up Paddleboarding, all for free. The two music stages provide the perfect place to sit and relax whilst listening to some fantastic live entertainment.

Murray Ellis, Chief Officer of Boat Shows, comments: "What a fantastic opening day we've had for TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 and we're delighted to welcome Millie to the Show.

"We have an ideal location to get people on the water to go boating or trial the latest watersports trends so this year we want to get more of our visitors enjoying a range of on the water experiences. With over 500 exhibiting brands from foldaway kayaks to multi-million pound yachts, there really is something for everyone here at this year's Show."

For more details or to buy your tickets today, visit www.southamptonboatshow.com

Opening day of TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show - photo © Robert Stanwyck / Factory Images
Opening day of TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show - photo © Robert Stanwyck / Factory Images

Related Articles

Millie Mackintosh to open festival of boating
At 2017's TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneur, Millie Mackintosh, will headline Britain's biggest festival of boating this year. Often found out on the water herself, Millie will be officially opening the Show on Friday 15 September at 11am. Posted on 15 Aug Kaskelot makes her debut
At TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 This September, Kaskelot's historic decks will be explored by thousands of visitors at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show where she will star as a key attraction for the 10 days of the event. Posted on 9 Jul Southampton Boat Show sets world record
Confirmed today by Guinness World Records Guinness World Records has today confirmed that organisers of the Southampton Boat Show 2016, together with hundreds of visitors and exhibitors, have successfully beaten the world record for the 'largest human image of a boat'. Posted on 31 Jan 48th Southampton Boat Show sails to success
Strong sales amid a fantastic festival atmosphere Britain's best loved boating festival, the 2016 Southampton Boat Show, drew to a close on Sunday 25 September with organisers, exhibitors, sponsors and visitors all hailing the Show a great success. Posted on 28 Sep 2016 Minister for Transport visits
The Southampton Boat Show today The Minister for Transport, Rt Hon John Hayes MP, today visited the Southampton Boat Show to see the best of British boating and celebrate the continued success of the industry. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 A brilliant opening weekend
For the Southampton Boat Show The 48th Southampton Boat Show kicked off to a fantastic first four days over the weekend with strong sales results being reported. An impressive 23 brands made their World debut on opening day, Friday 16 September. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Be inspired at Ladies Day
At the 2016 Southampton Boat Show Britain's best loved boating festival, the Southampton Boat Show, is pleased to announce the exclusive features and attractions at this year's Ladies Day. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 Medal-winning sailors confirmed
To appear at the Southampton Boat Show Hot on the heels of last month's announcement that the British Sailing team will be appearing at the forthcoming Southampton Boat Show, Show organisers are delighted to confirm which sailors will be helping to open the Show on Friday 16 September 2016. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 Michelle Keegan to star at Southampton Boat Show
Kicking off 10 days of fun Award winning actress, Michelle Keegan, is set to appear at this year's Southampton Boat Show on Friday 16 September at 11am. An enthusiast of being out on the water, Michelle will help kick off 10 days of fun. Posted on 21 Aug 2016 British Sailing Team set to inspire
With appearances at Southampton Boat Show Fresh from their medal winning performances in Rio, members of the British Sailing Team* will help celebrate the start of this year's Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 17 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy