2017 Blind Fleet Racing World Championship - Day 3

Day 3 of the 2017 Blind Fleet Racing World Championship © Blind Sailing Day 3 of the 2017 Blind Fleet Racing World Championship © Blind Sailing

by Lucy Hodges today at 6:57 pm

Teams woke again to fog but the forecast showed it to lift early morning. B1s were up first with the race officer hoping to fit in 3 or 4 races.

The fog cleared and it was a day for all three fleets with champagne sailing and clear blue skies, slight rolling waves and winds building to around 12 knots by the end of the day.

B1s had a solid day seeing them take a 2,2,1,3, without too many issues, having good boat speed and sailing the shifts. Lucy said, "It is great to see Catherine take part in her first world championships coming off the water with a huge smile." It is also thanks to Marine Skills Academy and Gill for providing team GBR with kit, it is true to say it helps the team feel and look professional and gives an imposing presence.

B2 fleet again dominated the day seeing them take three wins out of three, but they had to fight for a good start with the USA hunting them down in all three pre-starts, but with good boat speed and great team work they were able to work their way through the fleet to take the wins. The hard work prestart was helped by Optimum Time watches giving great timing to both the sighted and VIs (visually impaired). The sighted having clear screens and sounds, and the VIs with sound and vibration right through to the gun.

B3 teams again had good strong racing seeing the two GBR teams battle it out around the race track. Both teams had strong boat speed against the two other countries, with Austen taking 3,1,2 and Cammidge with a 1,2,1. Both boats were aided by sure footing from Adidas footwear supporting them in the changing conditions.

Overnight team GBR is sitting with an 11 point clear lead for the Squadron Cup after day 3 of racing, with 3 more days to go.

Thank you to all sponsors:

Barton Marine for radio which will also be used for future events and training

Marine Skills Academy for kit along with Gill

Optimum Time for great racing watches

Aquapac for kit bags

Dubarry for shore shoes

Adidas for on the water footwear

Bottles and Bags, for water bottles

Morrison Foerster for funding the trip

