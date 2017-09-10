Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Gul Fastnet Boot
Gul Fastnet Boot

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

K1 National Championships at Datchet Water Sailing Club

by Mike Commander today at 5:05 pm 8-10 September 2017
Jeff Vander Borght wins the K1 National Championships at Datchet © K1 Class

Datchet Water SC hosted the K1 National Championships between September 8 & 10. London must have been pretty thirsty as the water level was a good 30 metres below the rim of the concrete bowl. Looking out on Friday morning it seemed the wind must be going straight over the top of the bowl but once you got down and on the water you soon realised there was plenty of wind. So although it felt you were sailing in a concrete bowl there was some good racing to be had and you had to be on guard for the tricky wind shifts caused by the height differential between the rim and water level. Other distractions were the constant supply of aircraft taking off from Heathrow airport and the shadow outline of aircraft flashing across the water.

Ant Davey of DWSC did a great job as race officer for the weekend. On Friday afternoon we had the water to ourselves and a good sized triangular course was set for the F3-4 WNW wind.

Race 1 got underway with a double sound signal indicating somebody was over the line but the fleet sailed on so somebody was going to be disappointed come the end of the race. Some close racing ensued but come the finish Jeff Vander Borght was greeted with silence and it was David Hume who took line honours with Dave Guthrie in second place.

Race 2 saw some equally close racing but eventually Vander Borght got a 50 metre lead at the windward mark with Mike Commander just getting inside a whole bunch coming across on starboard. Behind this there was a coming together between Guthrie and Mike Deane which saw Guthrie later penalised during protest. By the wing mark the chasing pack was getting closer to Commander and on the final leg there was a white water broad reach to the finish line with Commander having to decide whether to go low and fend off Paul Handley or sail high to stop Hume and Julian Leggett rolling over the top. At the end, this group of four all crossed the line within seconds of one another. Fabulous drag race.

So at the end of day 1 the leader board was headed by Hume, Commander and Handley

Day 2 dawned with a F4-5 westerly breeze and day belonged to Vander Borght who recorded another two bullets in races 3 and 4 before allowing somebody else to join the party at the top. Race 5 saw Handley and Vander Borght changing lead until the last leeward mark when Commander played the shifts best and came out on top by the windward mark. You're never safe though with Handley and Vander Borght chasing hard but Commander managed to hang in and record his first win of the series.

With 2 discards now kicking in the leader board at end of day 2 saw Vander Borght sitting atop, 2 points clear of Hume and a further 2 points to Commander in third. Once off the water, Dave Pritchett chaired a lively AGM with some great discussion about ladies participation, sail quality, sail trim, boat tuning, venues for open meetings and nationals, and surveying class membership to get a broad perspective of views. Most came away thinking of Jane Telford's lonely voice as the only woman participant and how we might encourage more females into the class.

Sunday, day 3, saw the wind move left toward the south west and at first it was a gentle F2-3. Race 6 got underway with new boy, Andy Ritchie claiming the committee boat end just upwind of Commander who played the shifts best to round windward mark first with Ritchie a close second who had taken note of the sail trim discussion at the AGM and tightened his main leech control to stop it fluttering. Ritchie held this till the wing mark before the chasing pack closed in. Commander lost the plot two thirds up the next beat and relinquished the lead to Vander Borght and a bunch of others at the windward mark. Deane got his act together and claimed second spot behind Vander Borght. With Hume and Commander only claiming third and fifth respectively Vander Borght was clear to sail home knowing he'd got the championship in the bag.

Prize-winners at the K1 National Championships at Datchet - photo © K1 Class
Prize-winners at the K1 National Championships at Datchet - photo © K1 Class

Race 7 saw the breeze freshen and although Commander again led throughout the first lap, it was Guthrie who had seen several race leads evaporate earlier in the series, come home in first place.

Congratulations must go to Jeff Vander Borght for claiming his first ever national championship. From second to sixth only 6 points separated the helms, testimony to the close racing. North Sails did the class proud with some great prizes which were ably distributed by DWSC Commodore and K1 sailor, Mike Beckett. Everyone that took part including new boys to the fleet, Guy Woodhouse and Ritchie, enjoyed some really close racing up and down the fleet as well as forging new friendships. Congratulations to all prize winners and to all those sailors that came to Datchet and to the race team at DWSC.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st127Jeff Vander BorghtLyme Regis(OCS)111‑31(DNC)7
2nd111David Hume 1‑322‑73511
3rd103Mike CommanderTein Corinthian SC‑524‑515214
4th53Paul HandleyChipstead34‑5‑824316
5th69Dave GurtisLyme Regis2(RAF)3‑656117
6th106Mike DeanSouth Windermere SC4‑7‑9342417
7th123Julian LeggettWeir Wood SC‑75746‑9628
8th130Guy WoodhouseLyme Regis SC686‑109‑10836
9th132Andy RitchieWOBYC‑8‑98787737
10th105David PritchettRutland SC1010‑119‑118945
11th131Ian KlyneDWSC9‑12101110(DNC)  51
12th33Jane TelfordSouth Windermere SC1111‑121212(DNC)  57
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

K1s at Rutland
Starting with steak on Friday A fine weekend greeted K1 sailors to Rutland, starting with a convivial steak evening on Friday. Saturday turned out to be one of those few summer days with plenty of sunshine and a good breeze. Posted on 12 Jun K1 Long Distance Race at Windermere
From Fell Foot park around Rampholme Island and back The K1 Long distance race took place on Windermere on Saturday May 13th, and four visitors travelled to the North West to compete with South Windermere Sailing Club's locals, for a race from Fell Foot park around Rampholme Island and back. Posted on 2 Jun K1 Travellers at Teign Corinthian
A tricky day in South Devon On 2nd April Teign Corinthian Yacht Club hosted the first of the K1 Traveller Series from their base on the River Teign in South Devon. The day was always going to be tricky for both the race officer and sailors alike. Posted on 4 Apr K1s at Broxbourne
Enthusiastic group despite very little wind Despite a dire forecast from Wind Guru, an enthusiastic group of competitors arrived at Broxbourne Sailing Club last Saturday to compete for the new Pumpkin trophy, generously donated by Jeff Vander-Bought of VanderCraft, the K1 Class builder. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 K1s on the Teign Estuary
Windy event sailed from Coombe Cellars On October 23rd the Teign Corinthian Yacht Club hosted its annual K1 open at Coombe Cellars on the Teign Estuary. NE to E winds with gusts of up to 35 mph were forecast so it promised to be an exciting day. Posted on 4 Nov 2016 K1 Sea Nationals at Lymington
Spectacular sailing on the Solent The Royal Lymington Yacht Club hosted the 2016 K1 Sea National Championships over a 3 day long weekend of September 23-25, ably helped out by Lymington Town Sailing Club. 17 boats entered with two furthest travelled coming down from Windermere. Posted on 28 Sep 2016 A good season so far
At Lyme Regis Sailing Club At Lyme Regis Sailing Club we have had a good season so far this year with three National Championship winners in the Scorpions, the Fireball French Nationals and now in the K1 class. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 K1 Inlands at Bala
A lively south westerly on a wet weekend With black heavy cloud shrouding the mountains as the fleet approached Bala Sailing Club it did not bode well for the K1 Inland championship. Posted on 22 Jul 2016 Building boats, club sailing & boat ownership
We interview Paul Young of Rondar Boats We talked to Paul Young, Managing Director or Rondar Boats, about the boats they build, making changes to classes and also his thoughts on club sailing, boat ownership, and what can be done to invigorate participation in the sport. Posted on 22 Jun 2016 K1s at South Windermere
Finally a forecast that could be believed Finally a first for the K1 open series, a weather forecast that could be believed. At the start of the week, temperatures had soared, with Glasgow the hottest place in the UK. Posted on 19 May 2016

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy