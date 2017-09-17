New 2018 brochure from Sunsail - where will you go?

Please select your home edition
by Sunsail today at 2:27 pm 17 September 2017

 

Talk to a Holiday Planner
033 0332 1200
Mon-Fri: 8am-7pm | Sat: 9am-7pm | Sun: 10am-5pm

New 2018 brochure

Hi Sunsailor,

Welcome to the launch of our latest Sunsail Sailing Holidays brochure.

We’re thrilled to share the new edition of our Sailing Holidays brochure with you, along with a special introductory saving of 10%. Inside you’ll find details of exciting expansion in Italy. Our newest base in Portorosa offers rewarding level 2 sailing set against the stunning backdrop of the Sicilian coast.

 

Whilst all things new are exciting, we’re proud to provide the same trusted service, fabulous fleet, and variety of locations and charter options that we have refined over the last 43 years.

To book, or find out more about our bases, boats or charters, give one of our friendly holiday planners a call on 033 0332 1200. Don’t forget your exclusive 10% discount, just quote BRO18 over the phone.

See you on the water soon.

Team Sunsail

Advisory: our beloved Caribbean islands were recently impacted by hurricane Irma and the British Virgin Islands and St. Martin have suffered significant damage. We are determined to assist our local communities to recover and rebuild. We have established a fund which will go directly to support our affected employees. Please visit Sunsail.co.uk/traveladvisory for updates and to donate. Thank you for your support, we look forward to welcoming you aboard soon.

 
Sunsail is the home of global sailing holidays.
 
