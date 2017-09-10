18ft Skiff UK Grand Prix round 3 at Marconi Sailing Club

by Tom Hill today at 2:14 pm

Last weekend was Round 3 of the UK Grand Prix at Marconi Sailing Club. This is the home club of Pica, so it was all on to try and beat the already strong team in their home waters especially with rumours of Jamie Mears returning for a turn on the stick!

The fleet rigged in calm conditions that didn't look to test a call for the big rig. However, when on the race course, the breeze had built and the few boats on the big rigs had a bit on for the day.

Pica took an early bullet from ChameleonI and LED despite the still fresh breeze in the first race. The race track then softened for the second and third races, with ChameleonI and Pica taking a bullet in each. Overnight lead went down to the last race and ChameleonI just took it, leading overnight on count back. LED had a consistent day keeping their big rig in order, keeping in touch in case of any mistakes.

The second day was definitely one to remember! There was no decision required on rigs. It was all No 2s!

Two races were held in fresh conditions in a very low tide - which made it interesting to manoeuvre in the narrow channel. ChameleonI's charge for first place was halted at the first windward mark when LED hooked their mast through their main, ending ChamleonIs day.

Pica capitalised with their impressive boat handling to clear up the two races. The rest of the day became windier and winder with the incoming front but allowed Rutland and Union Rose to have their chances of podium finishes.

When all was said and done, Pica managed to claim back the top spot, but their usual dominance was challenged more and more over the weekend.

Many thanks to Marconi Sailing club for hosting the event and being so welcoming, Dinghy Rope for an awesome stash of prizes, and OJS Photography for capturing the highlights.

The next event is Round 4 of both the Euro and UK Grand Prix at Sandbanks, Poole. Another four days racing off the glamorous beach with European skiffs on the start line - a great way to round off the season!

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Net 1 Pica 92 1 2 1 3 1 1 6 2 ChameleonI 91 2 1 3 1 DNF DNS 13 3 LED 52 3 3 2 2 DNF DNS 16 4 Rutland 118 DNS DNS 4 4 2 DNS 22 5 Union Rose 115 DNS 4 5 5 3 DNS 23