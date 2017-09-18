Boat Show Preview and success stories from P&B

Related Articles

Irish Fireball Nationals day 2

Normal service resumed at Lough Derg Yesterday's disruption to normal service, when Neil Coiln & Margaret Casey won the last race of the day, was eradicated by an authoritarian performance by Noel Butler and Simon Revill when they took all four races wins on Day 2.

Irish Fireball Nationals day 1

Three races held at Lough Derg Three races have been completed at Lough Derg Yacht Club today for the Irish Fireball Nationals in a breeze that peaked at 15 knots and bottomed out at 6 knots from 330 degrees for most of the day.

Bosham Classic Boat Revival

The very best of Bosham One of the top topics for discussion around sailing club bars of late has to be the worrying trend in the downturn of Championship attendances. However, at the same time, there has been an increase in the number of boats that attending alternative events.

National 12s at Yorkshire Dales

A small but keen fleet take part A small but keen fleet attended the National 12 Open meeting at Yorkshire Dales. We shared the water with the Vortex Northerns and the normal Club racing which made it interesting and entertaining at times with the variety of boats on the water.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 5

Final day for the Lowestoft Bowl and Hunstanton Plate It's fair to say Rock has been a pretty impeccable venue for the 14s. From conditions ranging from "testing" to out right "full on", it has left the whole fleet with food for thought ahead of the Worlds in San Fran.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 4

Llandudno Trophy day The fleet where appreciative of a slightly later start time of midday with two races scheduled for the Llandudno Trophy. With sunny spells and a light breeze from the South West the fleet were met with the now familiar Atlantic swell in Padstow Bay.

International 14 PoW Cup

The single-race national championship in Rock After coming off the back of tumble Tuesday, the fleet headed out for the biggest day of the week, the Prince of Wales Cup. With a short delay before launching due to a lack of wind the fleet headed out with an 8 knot north westerly slowly building.

Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series 3 day 6

Double boost for last evening of summer racing After a Fireball Europeans where the weather was inconsistent, but the hospitality was excellent, two of the three Irish Fireballs in Lyme Regis, UK, returned to do battle in the last Tuesday night race of the 2017 season.

Graduate Nationals at Bolton

Stunning scenery at a new championship venue for the class During the August bank holiday 14 Graduates gathered at Bolton Sailing Club for their National Championship. This was the first time the Nationals had been held at Bolton and all were excited by the stunning scenery.