Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Boat Show Preview and success stories from P&B
by P&B today at 2:00 pm
18 September 2017
The team have all returned from their numerous championships over the summer season with many successes under their belts. Now it is time to begin preparation for the next series of events.
For many years, we have packed up our shop and exhibited a range of coastal and offshore sailing wear at
Southampton’s Boat show
, this year we won’t be in attendance but you can still take advantage of our amazing deals without the hassle of carrying the bags home!
Follow us on Facebook for daily deals and special offers.
Since our last mail
the loft
success stories continues, a big congratulations from the P&B team to:
Graduate 1st John and Elliot Marks
International 14 POW and POW Week, Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane
Fireball National and European Champions Mathew Burge and Dan Schieber
N12 1st Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne
2nd John and Ollie Meadowcroft
3rd Tom and Robert Stewart
There is still time to take advantage of their work, why not give our
Sail Loft team
a call to arrange the best price, and delivery options. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our
P&B race team
, every week we attend numerous events across the country and will happily hand over your sails and tune your rig at the same time. You can call us on 01604 592808 or simply email
sailloft@pinbax.com
AUTUMN DISCOUNTS DEALS NOW AVAILABLE
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details.
Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.
Returns
• Items must be returned within 14 days of receipt
• Cut to length or custom made products cannot be returned
• This is summary of our full returns policy – please see our
full terms and conditions for more details
Free Delivery (5-7 Business Days)
Free delivery
is available for order values over £50, below 100cm in length, below 10kg and delivered to the UK mainland. For order values over £50 to UK Islands and Highlands. Note: This should not be used for urgent or time critical orders.
Contact us:
Call: 01604 592808
info@pinbax.com
VAT: 178 2790 24
Registered in England:
No. 3312954
