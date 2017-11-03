Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Essential Crew-Pac Holdall 60L
Henri Lloyd Essential Crew-Pac Holdall 60L
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Nominations now open for the 2017 Australian Sailing Awards

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 10:02 pm 3 November 2017
Tom Burton, Male Sailor of the Year; Lisa Darmanin, Female Sailor of the Youth and Alistair Young, Youth Sailor of the Year, at the Australian Sailing Awards 2016 © Andrea Francolini

The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years.

Nominations are now open for the annual Australian Sailing Awards with Clubs, Class Associations and their members encouraged to submit nominations. Award winners will be announced at a gala celebration in Sydney on Friday 3 November in conjunction with the inaugural Australian Sailing Hall of Fame induction.

Nominations are being accepted in the categories of Male Sailor of the Year, Female Sailor of the Year, Sailor of the Year with a Disability, Youth Sailor of the Year, Sport Promotion Award, Sport Professional Award and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations close at 5pm on Thursday 28 September, 2017.

Australian Sailing President, Matt Allen is encouraging Clubs and members to submit nominations saying, "The annual Australian Sailing Awards are an important date in the sailing calendar and a time to celebrate the achievements of so many. Dating back to 1962 when the legendary Jock Sturrock took out the first 'Australian Yachtsman of the Year' Award, our rich sailing history has continued to grow with recognition of some of our best sailors, administrators, officials, Clubs and events over the decades.

"Clubs, Associations and their members have the opportunity to get involved and nominate outstanding sailing performances over the past 12 months, or acknowledge someone who, over many years, has made an exceptional contribution to sailing which has benefited others", Matt added.

Nominations are now open in the categories of:
Male Sailor of the Year
Female Sailor of the Year
Youth Sailor of the Year
Sailor of the Year with a Disability
Sport Promotion Award
Sport Professional Award
Lifetime Achievement Award

At the Awards ceremony on Friday 3 November, additional Awards will be presented for Coach of the Year, Instructor of the Year, Official of the Year, Club of the Year and the Volunteer Award, with nominations in these categories submitted directly from the State Associations and not available for open nomination.

Details of Awards and selection criteria, along with nomination forms can be found at www.sailing.org.au/2017-australian-sailing-awards

Follow Australian Sailing on Facebook for previous winner flashbacks over the coming weeks: www.facebook.com/AustSail

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

World Champions' big sacrifice
For Olympic ambition Australia's reigning Youth World Champions in the 29er class, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, have announced they will forfeit their title defence to concentrate exclusively on pursuing a coveted place on the Australian Sailing Team for Tokyo 2020. Posted on 10 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep National Multihull Regatta to be incorporated
At the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships Multihull racing at its finest will be viewed by a large potential new audience following the decision to incorporate the Australian Multihull National Championships into the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships next January. Posted on 2 Sep Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing
Following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS). Posted on 30 Aug Big call for Tweddell after shattered finger
Critical few days ahead of Finn Worlds in Hungary One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Posted on 26 Aug Entries reach double figures
For Australian Yachting Championship 2018 Entries for Australia's Premier Keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championships, are open with a swag of boats signing up across IRC, ORC and ORCi divisions for the 2018 edition of the race to be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club from 19-21 January. Posted on 20 Aug A Medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Will Ryan gives coach his World Championship medal Australian Sailing's Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. Posted on 15 Aug All eyes on Tokyo 2020
For Aussie sailors at European Championships today Racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Europeans begins on Sunday night (AEST) in Kiel, Germany with a strong fleet of Aussies taking to the water to compete against some of the world's best across all classes. Posted on 30 Jul 2018 Australian Yachting Championship preview
Hosted by Sandringham YC in January Australia's premier keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championship returns to Victoria next year and will be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 January 2018. Posted on 16 Jul No Aussie boat in the America's Cup?
No worries mate, as Aussies instrumental to other teams There may not be a boat from the 'land down under' in the 35th America's Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing's ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America's Cup. Posted on 26 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala SC 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Shustoke SC Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chipstead SC Firefly Open Meeting for Firefly
Chipstead SC- 24 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy