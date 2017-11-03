Nominations now open for the 2017 Australian Sailing Awards

Tom Burton, Male Sailor of the Year; Lisa Darmanin, Female Sailor of the Youth and Alistair Young, Youth Sailor of the Year, at the Australian Sailing Awards 2016 © Andrea Francolini Tom Burton, Male Sailor of the Year; Lisa Darmanin, Female Sailor of the Youth and Alistair Young, Youth Sailor of the Year, at the Australian Sailing Awards 2016 © Andrea Francolini

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 10:02 pm

The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years.

Nominations are now open for the annual Australian Sailing Awards with Clubs, Class Associations and their members encouraged to submit nominations. Award winners will be announced at a gala celebration in Sydney on Friday 3 November in conjunction with the inaugural Australian Sailing Hall of Fame induction.

Nominations are being accepted in the categories of Male Sailor of the Year, Female Sailor of the Year, Sailor of the Year with a Disability, Youth Sailor of the Year, Sport Promotion Award, Sport Professional Award and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations close at 5pm on Thursday 28 September, 2017.

Australian Sailing President, Matt Allen is encouraging Clubs and members to submit nominations saying, "The annual Australian Sailing Awards are an important date in the sailing calendar and a time to celebrate the achievements of so many. Dating back to 1962 when the legendary Jock Sturrock took out the first 'Australian Yachtsman of the Year' Award, our rich sailing history has continued to grow with recognition of some of our best sailors, administrators, officials, Clubs and events over the decades.

"Clubs, Associations and their members have the opportunity to get involved and nominate outstanding sailing performances over the past 12 months, or acknowledge someone who, over many years, has made an exceptional contribution to sailing which has benefited others", Matt added.

Nominations are now open in the categories of:

Male Sailor of the Year

Female Sailor of the Year

Youth Sailor of the Year

Sailor of the Year with a Disability

Sport Promotion Award

Sport Professional Award

Lifetime Achievement Award



At the Awards ceremony on Friday 3 November, additional Awards will be presented for Coach of the Year, Instructor of the Year, Official of the Year, Club of the Year and the Volunteer Award, with nominations in these categories submitted directly from the State Associations and not available for open nomination.

Details of Awards and selection criteria, along with nomination forms can be found at www.sailing.org.au/2017-australian-sailing-awards

Follow Australian Sailing on Facebook for previous winner flashbacks over the coming weeks: www.facebook.com/AustSail