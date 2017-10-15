Please select your home edition
Volvo China Coast Race Week 2017 - Preview

by RHKYC Media today at 11:58 am 13-15 October 2017
Black Baza is a past winner of the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race © Xaume Olleros

With less then a month to go, sailors are gearing up for the first major Big Boat event of the season; Volvo China Coast Race Week comprising the Volvo China Coast Regatta (13 to 15 October) and the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race (starts 18 October).

The Volvo China Coast Regatta typically sees a quality fleet of 40 boats battle it out in the most superb sailing conditions that Hong Kong has to offer. This year, to encourage more entries from the HKPN racing division HKPN entries will race on only Saturday and Sunday with IRC Racer divisions racing from Friday to Sunday. Some of the fleet will also take part in the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race; a roughly 673nm "very exciting downhill run" to Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The offshore fleet has an international flavour with 13 entries from Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. This year, in order to allow the slower boats to arrive in time for the party in Nha Trang, there will be a first start for three boats on Tuesday 17 October with the remaining fleet starting on Wednesday 18 October.

New faces include Mascalzone Latino, a Cookson 50 owned by Matteo Savelli, Lion Rock, Michael Lunn's Azuree 40 and Jackie Siu and Lin Guangmu's Sense 50, Salalah. Russian sailor Alexander Vodovatov, returns to racing in Hong Kong with a First 40CR, No Applause.

Many eyes will be on China entry, UBOX, a Cookson 50 owned by Wang Bin and Australian entry, Alive, Philip Turner's Reichel/Pugh 66, both of whom also have early entries in for the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race. Competition between the two Cookson 50s will also be of keen interest.

The Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race is a biennial event, and in 2015 Black Baza lifted the trophies for IRC Racer 1 and IRC Overall. The current race record of 42h 17m 24s was set in 2015 by Syd Fischer's Ragamuffin 100 at an average VMG of 15.8 knots.

The Notice of Race for the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race starting on 18 October is available online at www.chinacoastraceweek.com/race-vietnam

