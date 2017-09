Harken will be showing the NEW Small boat continuous Line-Drive Furler at Southampton Boat Show. The Furler offers the smoothness and ease of use you'd expect from a Harken furler in a compact package.

PLUS the revolutionary Reflex Furler as Seen in Yachts and Yachting and Sailing Today Magazines AND see how the latest America's Cup technology could soon be making your cruiser/racer more user-friendly. Drop by our stand for free winch servicing advice and demonstrations from the Tech Team to help you get the most out of your hardware. YOU ASK WE ANSWER Block bother, traveller trouble or a winch that just isn't working as it should? - Our Tech Team can help. Send us a short video explaining your hardware headache for a chance to have it solved by our experts.

Tag us or email us your videos and every clip we use will win a Harken goodie bag. Your Shout-Outs! We love to hear what you think about our products and services. Find out what other customers have been saying and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram FIND HARKEN IN OCEAN HALL STAND J219 FROM THE 15TH TO THE 24TH SEPTEMBER 2017