CoastWaterSports 2014
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig

IOM open meeting at Frensham Pond Sailing Club Model Yacht Group

by Nick Royse today at 9:52 am 13 September 2017
IOM open meeting at Frensham © Nick Royse

The Frensham Pond IOM Open Event for Nick's Knots was sailed on Wednesday 13 September. The average wind was westerly and some 12mph, but the gusts were nearer 20mph, and came from various directions. This was demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht.

A total of eighteen entrants braved the conditions, and a fine day's racing was had by all, even if most boats suffered several broaches. The entrants were divided into two fleets with four promotions and demotions between the fleets after every race.

Master of the conditions was Dave Andrews sailing his Britpop design 46. He started with a full (A) rig, but soon set a smaller (B) rig like most of the other competitors. Such was Dave's mastery that after ten races he was able to discard a 2nd and 3rd place to only count his wins.

In second and third place were two much older designs, Dick Jobbins with a Merlo, and Roger Carter with his Gadget.

The eighteen sailors came from seven clubs, and although there were a few breakages, all but four boats were still sailing at the end of the day. This was a clear demonstration of how well the boats had been prepared, and how tough these little yachts are.

All contestants were very well behaved with penalty turns for infringements being done promptly and usually without any reminders being needed. A strong contingent of Frensham MYG members was there - some sailing and some helping with the race administration - especially noteworthy being John Haine's PC skills with the MYA race management system, which worked flawlessly producing results and current placings within moments of the end of each heat.

The event was followed by a magnificent cream tea, and prize giving.

