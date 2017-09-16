Please select your home edition
Keep your core warm and dry in Gill's new Crew Gilet

by Gill today at 11:37 am 16 September 2017

Keeping your body core warm is vital to aid performance – Our new Crew Gilet features a fleece lining, helping to reduce heat loss so you can focus on doing what you enjoy. With its waterproof outer shell, this versatile piece is both technically advanced yet equally wearable off the deck. Pick up yours today for just £99!

Crew Gilet in Graphite
£99.00

Crew Gilet in Silver
£99.00

Related Articles

Gill Sale Now On - Save Up To 50%
Grab an end of season bargain while stocks last! The Gill end of season Sale is here! Enjoy up to 50% off selected styles from our Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories ranges. Posted on 6 Sep The New Gill Hydrophobe Down
Adventure Awaits! The all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet & windy conditions. Posted on 31 Aug 15% off at Gill - One Day Only!
Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout Celebrate the long weekend with 15% off* all full priced items at Gill. Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout. Hurry though, this offer won't last long – ends midnight Monday! Posted on 28 Aug Come rain or shine
Get ready for the Bank Holiday with Gill! Make the most of the final Bank Holiday of the year, whatever the weather! Wet, dry, warm or cool, our wide range of gear will help you make the most of the long weekend. Posted on 24 Aug Gill Australia announce expanded sponsorship
Of Geelong's Festival of Sails Gill Australia announces expanded sponsorship of Festival of Sails Leading technical marine clothing and accessories supplier Gill will sponsor the iconic Festival of Sails event for another two years as its official apparel supplier. Posted on 20 Aug Stay cool this summer with Gill
UV Protection Wear to Casual Polo Shirts Stay cool with Gill's range of Shirts and Tops – Ideal for whatever you're doing this summer, from UV Protection Wear to Casual Polo Shirts, we've got you covered. Posted on 19 Aug Gill sponsor the J/70 Worlds in Port Cervo
As the Official Technical Clothing Partner Gill, the leading global sailing clothing brand is proud to be the official technical clothing sponsor to the J/70 Worlds, held in Porto Cervo. Posted on 17 Aug Get a free 5 litre dry bag with your next order
Shop online with Gill this week Planning a trip out on the water? Get your new kit at gillmarine.com and keep it dry in a free 5L Dry Cylinder Bag when you spend £100 or more. This size dry bag is perfect to keep important items like your wallet, phone and keys dry. Posted on 11 Aug Be ready for the sun with Gill's range of shorts
Hard-wearing, functional and durable Hard-wearing, functional and durable – they are designed to accommodate a multitude of watersport needs. Plus, for a limited time only, we're offering a striped belt half-price with every order from our Shorts range*. Posted on 1 Aug Your Essential Dinghy Kit
Gill's summer of sailing As proud joint sponsors of the International Optimist Class Association, we know how important the upcoming British National & Open Championships is for our young sailors – and you know how important the right kit is. Posted on 29 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Merthyr Tydfil SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Merthyr Tydfil SC- 17 Sep Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Barts Bash for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Sep Hayling Island SC Windsurfing Round Hayling Windsurf Race for Windsurfing
Hayling Island SC- 23 Sep Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep
