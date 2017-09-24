Please select your home edition
Stokestock - Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships - Preview

by Clare Sargent today at 7:06 am 20-24 September 2017
RS800s at Stokes Bay © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

One week countdown until the fabulous Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships!

Four days of racing and joy!

2017 is the year of Stokestock: the RS700 RS800 National Championship festival at Stokes Bay SC. Think Woodstock for sailing. Race, party, eat, drink and camp at Stokes Bay SC.

It's going to be awesome...

Stokes Bay SC are proud to be the hosts for the 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships to be held from Wednesday 20th until Sunday 24th September The RS700 and RS800 Class Associations are pleased to once again be generously sponsored by Volvo and Noble Marine. We also welcome Forward WIP and SpeedSix.

The event is branded as 'Stokestock' and is billed as 4 days' of racing and joy. It is going to be a National Championship with a festival feel because the field directly behind the club is open for camping and vans, Alex in the Galley will be offering delicious food and drink throughout the event, and the bar will be open long happy hours.

The race schedule is for 10 races across Thursday to Sunday. Competition has been fierce throughout both fleets this year at events right across the UK and Europe so the pinnacle of RS700 and RS800 sailing this year is going to be truly exciting. 2017 sees the return of some old hands to both fleets as well as the welcome of many newcomers of all ages, both female and male. The buddy system will be in operation again for both fleets to help forge new friendships right across the fleets.

The high tempo of top quality racing will be matched by a busy social programme: Thursday evening is curry night and buddy drinks. Match your buddy jigsaw piece with that of your buddy team to claim your free drink. The highlight of Thursday evening will be the inspirational talk from global sailing legend Mike Golding OBE.

Friday evening is burger night then the Pirate party. Wear the eye patch handed out at registration to claim your free tot of rum! Rum happy hour, fun and games. Pirate costume strongly recommended.

Saturday evening is a Greek feast then the long awaited Stokestock festival party. DJ Michiel Geerling from RS Sailing is master of the deck and the dance floor so let down your hair, don your festival glad rags and party on.

Both fleets' Annual General Meetings will be held at the event to enable the sailors to help shape the future of their class; RS700s on Thursday and RS800s on Friday, both at 1800hrs.

Daily prizes for performance and spirit or silliness, best costume prizes, fun and games throughout... This is going to be a wonderful 4 days of racing and joy!

Online entry closes at 0001hrs on Monday 18th September but entry will still be open on paper at registration. Weekend and youth entry available.

For more information go to the RS700 website www.rs700.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1464 and the RS800 website www.rs800.org/championships/cindex.asp?clselect=Home&eid=1487

We look forward to welcoming you to Stokestock!

With thanks once again to our sponsors Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP, and SpeedSix.

RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
