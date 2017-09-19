Please select your home edition
Boats for sale

Laser 77725
located in Tynemouth
Laser 85669 'Merlin'
located in Enfield
Laser 195817
located in Chester
Laser 1 - 201907 (2016)
located in Milford on sea
Laser XD 181342 Full Kit Two Good Sails Combi -T&T
located in Lymington

Laser Standard Men's World Championship at Split, Croatia - Day 1

by ILCA today at 9:01 pm 14-19 September 2017
Pavlos Kontides on day 1 of the Laser Standard Men's World Championship © ILCA

At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions in the first of two races today when they scored an 18th and 17th position in their respective fleets.

The total championship entry list is divided daily into 3 equal sized fleets, all racing two races a day in a 3 day qualifying series. After the qualifying series, all sailors will be divided into gold, silver and bronze fleets with no further fleet changes for the remaining 6 races over the final 3 days.

After a brief wait on shore for the light south-easterly gradient wind to build, the yellow and blue fleets got away first time in 5 to 9 knots while the third to start red fleet required a general recall. In all races sailors in each fleet had to choose between covering the right hand side of the course for a potential sea breeze from the south west or taking the left hand side in less current.

Into the afternoon the fight between the gradient wind and sea breeze increased causing shifts of up to 30 degrees and greater wind strength fluctuations. The challenging conditions turned the second races of the blue and red fleets inside out, causing the race committee to abandon both these fleet races and re-locate the race course further south as the light sea breeze failed to take hold and the gradient returned.

It was a day of frustration and nerves for both the sailors and the race committee, yet the results show a remarkable consistency in the in the top 16. For the 2012 Olympic silver medallist Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, it was perfect consistency of two wins ahead of France's Jean-Baptiste Bernaz, the 2016 World Champion runner up, who scored two second places on the day. In third to fifth overall, three sailors finished the day with 5 points each.

www.laserinternational.org

Top 10 after day 1 (provisional):

1. Pavlos Kontides, Cyprus, 2 points
2. Jean-Baptiste Bernaz, France, 4 points
3. Sam Meech, New Zealand, 5 points
4. Giovanni Coccoluto, Italy, 5 points
5. Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, Great Britain, 5 points
6. Sergey Komissarov, Russia, 7 points
7. Nick Thompson, Great Britain, 8 points
8. Philipp Buhl, Germany 11 points
9. Mitchell Kennedy, Australia, 11 points
10. Elliot Hanson, Great Britain, 12 points
(Matt Wearn, Duko Bos, Michael Beckett also at 12 points)

Full results after day 1 [PDF]

Related Articles

Tokyo in mind for Thompson
As he prepares for Laser Worlds defence Two-time World Champion Nick Thompson says he has his eye on the long game towards Tokyo 2020 as he embarks on a title defence on Croatian waters this week (14-19 September). Posted on 13 Sep Kielder Water SC September Open
Including events for the Lasers and Ospreys Kielder's September Open this year included an Osprey fleet, a Laser fleet and a handicap fleet. Posted on 13 Sep Streakers and Lasers at Scaling Dam
A fleet of 20 helms take part A fleet of 11 Lasers and 9 Streakers, including visitors from Ripon, Tees & Hartlepool and Beaver SC arrived at the club on Saturday morning to find blazing sunshine but very little wind. Posted on 13 Sep The Laser Book - 6th Edition Published
The latest edition of the original Fernhurst book! In 1979, Fernhurst Books was founded with the publication of The Laser Book. Since then, the book has been regularly updated, never been out of print and constantly one of the company's best-selling books. Posted on 12 Sep Six sailors added
To GBR 2017 Youth Worlds line up The RYA has strengthened its entry for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of six additional sailors to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year. Posted on 11 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep Lasers at Pevensey Bay
Penultimate Masters Autumn Qualifier The penultimate Laser Performance Laser Masters event of year, attracted both the elite and club sailors to battle it out on the fantastic open waters of Pevensey Bay Sailing Club. Posted on 8 Sep Lasers at London Corinthian
Thames Valley circuit event Sixteen dinghy sailors, including five visitors gathered at London Corinthian Sailing Club for the Laser Open and to compete on the only tidal venue on the Thames Valley circuit. Posted on 7 Sep Broadland Youth Regatta
66 competitors race at Waveney & Oulton Broad YC 66 competitors, aged under 19 and representing six sailing clubs in the Norfolk Broads area, took part in the 24th Broadland Youth Regatta on Saturday 2nd September. Posted on 6 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
