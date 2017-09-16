Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Finn Cover
Rain and Sun Finn Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Day 2

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 5:02 pm 13-16 September 2017

The silver flash that is the GC32 foiling catamaran Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco put in an extraordinary performance, posting a perfect scoreline on day two of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup on the Bay of Calvi, despite ultra-tricky conditions.

While the forecast indicated strong wind and big seas, more marginal than on day one, a smart call by the race management team in getting the boats racing three and a half hours earlier than scheduled, paid off. This enabled five windward-leeward races to be sailed, without yesterday's big swell, but in winds that ranged from 10-25 knots, at times with significant shifts. It was a day when making calls about the correct side was as vital as crew work, adapting sail choice to wind strength.

Former America's Cup skipper Sebastien Col, who helmed Pierre Casiraghi's Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco today and yesterday, said: "I think in the first two races we sailed well, better than the rest of the fleet, and probably getting a bit of luck with a few shifts – but you needed that to win races, because the wind was so shifty. Then by the third race, our confidence had built. Everything was working very well on board." Calling tactics on board has been young British former Olympic and Figaro sailor, Richard Mason.

To score five wins from five races was exceptional, especially as the Monaco crew did not have it all their own way. The first race for example, belonged to Naofumi Kamei's Mamma Aiuto! until the Japanese team fell into a hole in the middle of the race course on the final run, enabling Malizia to blaze into the lead and take the gun. In the breezy third race Mamma Aiuto! again had the bit between her teeth, finishing close behind Malizia, but again not taking the bullet.

In todays' fourth race, it was the turn of Simon Delzoppo's new team, .film Racing, to enjoy her share of the limelight briefly. She was well ahead at the first top mark and down the run, but was forced into a gybe at the leeward gate by Malizia, for which her crew, that includes 2015 GC32 Racing Tour winner Leigh McMillan, was unprepared. The Australian GC32 looked certain to capsize, but a miracle caused them to come back from the brink. "We all managed to hang on pretty well," said Delzoppo. "I was steering with my feet up in the air, but I steered all the way through, and then we managed to dump the main and did a bear away. It was pretty exciting."

Simon Delzoppo's .film Racing split seconds before nearly going critical on day 2 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Simon Delzoppo's .film Racing split seconds before nearly going critical on day 2 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

This incident was equally exciting for Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco as they were trying to roll around the Aussie team at the gate mark. As Sébastien Col explained: "Initially I thought they were going to capsize on top of us so I went inside them. But then they didn't capsize!" So [risking that Malizia's weather hull would land on top of them] I said 'we have to go fast here!' It was a tricky moment."

While Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco has disappeared into the top spot of the leaderboard on 11 points, behind, it is very close with Jason Carroll's Argo in second and just six points separating second from fourth place.

Morgan Larson, who sailed Alinghi to second place on the GC32 Racing Tour in 2015, is back crewing on board Argo here in Calvi. "There were a couple of hair-raising moments, but it was a good day. The guys did a good job, making up with my deficit in boat handling. The boat really requires good skills throughout the whole team, because when you do little things wrong it looks really bad. We had a small problem with the sail unfurling in a puff upwind by accident. It feels like you're making mistakes all day long and giving up points, but the reality is everybody is. It's very competitive sailing, great to be back."

Sebastien Rogues' Team ENGIE holds third place on day 2 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Sebastien Rogues' Team ENGIE holds third place on day 2 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Tomorrow conditions are forecast to be more regular in the afternoon when 15-18 knots are forecast. The aim is to return to the schedule with a first warning signal at 1230 for two rounds of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge followed by racing with reaching starts.

www.gc32racingtour.com

Results after day 2:

PosTeamR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Tot
1Malizia ‑ Yacht Club de Monaco151111111
2Argo524242322
3Team ENGIE333363223
4Realteam215435525
5Mamma Aiuto!442626428
6.film Racing666554638
7ZoulouDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC56
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup day 1
Realteam on top after breezy opening day in Calvi Day one the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, penultimate event on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the Bay of Calvi. Posted on 13 Sep Zoulou holds local knowledge advantage
In the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup GC32 Racing Tour crews competing at their penultimate event, the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup in Calvi, are going to have to hold on to their hats of this week. Posted on 12 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup preview
The second 'new' venue of the 2017 season The GC32 Racing Tour visits the second 'new' venue of its 2017 season next week when competition between the ultra-high speed foiling catamarans takes place off Calvi in northwest Corsica. Posted on 10 Sep Cardiff hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Alongside Extreme Sailing Series Six young people in recovery from cancer got front row seats to the thrilling Extreme Sailing Series as they were welcomed to Cardiff Bay at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge. Posted on 31 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to reclaim 2017 lead It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. Posted on 29 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 3
Flat calms hinder sailing Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 1
Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. Posted on 25 Aug Bigger racecourse and spectacular racing
Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to Cardiff The Extreme Sailing Series™ will bring its unique high-octane stadium-style sailing to Cardiff Bay for the sixth consecutive year from 25 – 28 August, for the sixth Act of the 2017 season. Posted on 22 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg overall
Second Act win in a row for Oman Air Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a thrilling Hamburg finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The triumph sees the Omani syndicate move into pole position in the overall rankings. Posted on 14 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy