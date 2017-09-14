Land Rover BAR Academy search for the next generation of sailors

Following their success in Bermuda last June, where the British team were crowned Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions 2017, Land Rover BAR Academy is recruiting again to find and support talented young British sailors aged between 19-24 years old into professional sailing and ultimately the America's Cup.

Since its launch 18 months ago, the Land Rover BAR Academy has proven its success as a pathway to the America's Cup, not only winning the Red Bull Youth America's Cup, but progressing 22-year-old Neil Hunter through the Land Rover BAR Academy and into the senior Land Rover BAR team to become the youngest competitor in the 35th America's Cup. The Land Rover BAR Academy also set new ground in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup with 22-year-old Annabel Vose sailing as part of the team, the only female sailor to compete in Bermuda on AC45F foiling catamarans against 12 national teams each comprised of their nation's best youth sailors.

The Land Rover BAR Academy is run by the British America's Cup Challenger, Land Rover BAR, and supported by Land Rover, Castrol and Aberdeen Standard Investments. Launched in January 2016 over 150 applicants endured a gruelling selection process that pushed physical and mental limits both in the gym and on the water. A squad of eleven sailors were selected to go on and compete in the global Extreme Sailing Series aboard foiling GC32 catamarans.

During their time with the team, Land Rover BAR Academy sailors are supported and mentored by the senior Land Rover BAR team and given access to the sports science facilities at the team base in Portsmouth. It is this expert coaching and world-class facilities and training that has led our young sailors into other sailing gigs. Rob Bunce, Oli Greber, Adam Kay and Matt Brushwood all regularly sail within the UK Fast 40 fleet whilst Will Alloway and Elliot Hanson regularly join the Olympic campaigning fleets around the world.

Any sailors interested in joining the programme can sign up online: land-rover-bar.americascup.com/academy - Selected sailors will be invited to join a trial day on Friday 13th October.

Land Rover BAR Sailing Team Manager, Jono Macbeth: "We have been immensely proud of Land Rover BAR Academy's achievements over the last 18 months. In particular, it was great to watch their hard work, commitment and dedication pay off with the Red Bull Youth America's Cup win in Bermuda.

Land Rover BAR Academy's mission was to find and support talented young British sailors. We head into the next cycle knowing that the programme works, particularly highlighted by Neil Hunter's promotion. We look forward to meeting the next group of trialists and nurturing more talented young sailors to create a legacy in British sailing"

Land Rover BAR graduate and winner of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup 2017, Annabel Vose: "The last twelve months with the Land Rover BAR Academy has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to represent Britain and win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup was something that I will never forget. Land Rover BAR Academy creates an incredible pathway into the America's Cup, professional sailing and design. I highly recommend any sailor looking at a professional career in racing to sign up, I'm looking forward to watching the next set of recruits come to the fore."

