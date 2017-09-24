Please select your home edition
by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 8:01 am 15-24 September 2017, stand F012

Special Icom Marine VHF & AIS Offers Exclusive to the Southampton Boat Show 2017

Icom UK will have several special offers for customers who buy from Icom dealers at the Southampton Boat Show (15th - 24th September 2017).

As well as great price discounts on all our range, we will be offering:

  • Free ICOM branded portable USB Powerbank when you buy the IC-M25EURO at the show. (Redeemable from Icom UK Stand)
  • Buy an IC-M25EURO and purchase an HM-213 waterproof speaker microphone for £35.00 (inc.Vat) (Offer available on Icom UK Stand)
  • Buy an IC-M93D handheld VHF/DSC radio and receive a spare BP-285 Li-ion battery free! (Redeemable from Icom UK Stand)
  • Buy an IC-M93D and purchase an HM-228 waterproof speaker microphone for £40.00 (inc.Vat) (Offer available on Icom UK Stand)
  • Buy any Icom Fixed Marine Radio and win an IC-M25 Handheld (Applicable models include IC-M323, IC-M323G, IC-M423, IC-M423G IC-M506 and M605E)
  • Buy a MA500TR at the show and buy a Procom MA2-1SC-SHT Marine VHF Antenna for £89.00 (inc.Vat)
  • Buy an IC-M423G or IC-M506E at the show and get an HM-195B or HM-195GB COMMANDMIC for just £119.00 (inc.Vat)

Also, Icom UK will also be offering a special 5-year warranty on its VHF and AIS range. The exclusive 5 Year Warranty applies to the following models purchased at the Southampton Boat show 2017:

IC-M25 EURO, IC-M35, IC-M73 EURO, IC-M73PLUS, IC-M93D EURO, IC-M323, IC-M323G, IC-M423, IC-M423G, IC-M400BB, IC-M506, IC-M605EURO and-MA-500TR.

So if you are thinking of buying a VHF Marine Radio or an AIS Transponder this year, purchase a model from an authorised Icom reseller at the show and receive that extra peace of mind!

For full details including terms and conditions, please visit Icom UK's stand F012.

icomuk.co.uk

