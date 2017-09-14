Please select your home edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N

Put the life back in your jacket

by Hazel Proudlock, Crewsaver today at 6:08 pm 14 September 2017
Put the life back in your jacket - Crewsaver enhances product registration platform © Crewsaver

Put the life back in your jacket - Crewsaver, #LifejacketSafe campaign champion, enhances product registration platform.

Lifejackets and liferafts need to be well maintained and serviced to perform at their optimum. Crewsaver recognises the necessity of this and urges Crewsaver lifejacket and liferaft owners to register their products. Through Crewsaver's enhanced product registration platform, Crewsaver will then send the owner a reminder of when their service may be due. Helping them to remain as safe as possibly when out on the water.

"Here at Crewsaver we believe when you purchase your safety equipment it is only the beginning of your relationship with us. Registering your product with us is easy to do and may just save your life!" – Guy Page, Crewsaver Training Manager

Why register?

  • Crewsaver will send you email reminders to get your lifejacket or liferaft serviced
  • Your product details will be held on Crewsaver's system - invaluable if you ever need to contact the Crewsaver team with an enquiry or if your lifejacket or liferaft is ever found
  • Receive #LifejacketSafe safety tips
  • Receive a FREE lifejacket bag if you register your product on the Crewsaver stand (J340) at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017

Registering your lifejacket is easy, simply head to the Crewsaver website with your serial number to hand and Crewsaver will do the rest. To register, visit: www.crewsaver.com/uk/product-registration

What is the #LifejacketSafe campaign?

The #LifejacketSafe campaign is championed by Crewsaver and aims to increase safety awareness by highlighting the importance of not only wearing a personal flotation device, but also making sure it is worn correctly and is well maintained.

To find out how you can stay #LifejacketSafe, visit: crewsaver.com/uk/lifejacketsafe

