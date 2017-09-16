Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Heron Cover
Rain and Sun Heron Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Bart's Bash at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy

by Andrew Simpson Foundation today at 3:05 pm 16 September 2017
The ASF provides opportunities for thousands of disadvantaged young people from around the world to experience the benefits of regular sailing participation © ASF

On Saturday 16th September 2017, local sailing clubs from Weymouth and Portland will once again unite to take part in Bart's Bash, the fourth global sailing event staged in memory of sailor, Andrew 'Bart' Simpson.

Currently, 587 venues from 79 countries have signed up to take part in this incredible global participation and fundraising event raising funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation.

After spending a year away in Bermuda for the America's Cup, high profile sailor, Iain Percy will join his friends and family at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) where he spent many years training for his Olympic campaigns with Bart. Iain will be sailing his Bart's Bash in the Star boat in which he competed in the first Bart's Bash in 2014 with Andrew's eldest son, Freddie Simpson.

Iain commented, "I can't wait to get back in the Star and sail in Portland Harbour for this year's Bart's Bash. I'm especially looking forward to joining mine and Bart's friends and family on this special day in his memory of him, which also helps us raise funds for the Foundation we set up in his name. I hope to see everyone from all the local sailing clubs out there on the start line."

Everyone is invited to join in and anyone who is looking to take part but doesn't own their own boat should contact the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre on 01305 457400 as soon as possible as they have a limited number of boats available for the event.

Before, during and after the racing, the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre team will have a host of activities for children who do not wish to sail. There will be a BBQ from midday and a local band post racing.

Details for the event- Registration will take place in Spinnakers at WPNSA on Saturday 16th September from 09:30 – 11:30 for any competitor launching from WPNSA. Competitor's briefing will take place in Spinnakers at WPNSA at 11:30. The warning signal for Bart's Bash race on Saturday 16th September is scheduled for 12:55.

Clubs all around the world will be taking part, so please join in wherever you want to sail!

bartsbash.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

K6 Nationals at the WPNSA
Five races packed in between the gales! Weymouth harbour greeted the K6 fleet for their championship on the Friday with a full 40 knots blowing over the wall. After a couple of hours wait, and even with a slight reduction in the wind strength, it was decided to postpone. Posted on 13 Sep Bart's Bash 2017
Raising funds for victims of Hurricane Irma The Andrew Simpson Foundation & Bart's Bash (16-17th September) unite in this time of crisis to provide aid for rebuilding grassroots sailing programmes & communities affected by Hurricane Irma. Posted on 9 Sep Bart's Bash - The Countdown Begins
Less than two weeks to go! The countdown has begun. There are now less than two weeks to go until the big Bart's Bash weekend (16th - 17th September) kicks off once again. Now is the time to prepare and get ready for this epic event. Posted on 4 Sep International Moth Grand Prix at the WPNSA
Costa del Portland to 37 knot gusts... A very dodgy forecast and a closed A1 kept many people away from the Moth GP in Weymouth this weekend. However, those 18 who did take a punt were rewarded with a full series of six races. Posted on 4 Sep RS Tera National Championships overall
Basking in the Weymouth sunshine Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year. Posted on 28 Aug RS Tera National Championships day 1
Four races for the 124 sailors in Weymouth Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. Posted on 27 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 4
Champagne conditions again The 75 entries at the Zhik 29er UK Nationals were again greeted with champagne conditions as the wind hovered between 12 and 14 knots and the sun shone. Stuart Childerley and the race team got 8 starts in good time then a crews race as well. Posted on 16 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 3
Top teams put a marker down in Weymouth Bay Day 3 of the Zhik 29er UK Nationals saw 4 races sailed in 11-15 knots in Weymouth Bay and was a day when a few pairings put a marker down for the Championships. Posted on 16 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 2
Max Clapp and Rosgo Banham dominate As the sun sets on the final qualifying day of the 2017 Zhik 29er National Championship, Max Clapp and Rosgo Banham lead the fleet after dominating the first couple of days of the event. Posted on 14 Aug Zhik 29er Nationals at the WPNSA day 1
Close racing in the sun The Zhik 29er Nationals got under way with 3 of the scheduled 4 races sailed in 5-8 knots at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy. 75 entries in two flights are fighting for places in qualifying for the Gold and Silver Fleets. Posted on 14 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy