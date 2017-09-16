Bart's Bash at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy

by Andrew Simpson Foundation today at 3:05 pm

On Saturday 16th September 2017, local sailing clubs from Weymouth and Portland will once again unite to take part in Bart's Bash, the fourth global sailing event staged in memory of sailor, Andrew 'Bart' Simpson.

Currently, 587 venues from 79 countries have signed up to take part in this incredible global participation and fundraising event raising funds for the Andrew Simpson Foundation.

After spending a year away in Bermuda for the America's Cup, high profile sailor, Iain Percy will join his friends and family at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) where he spent many years training for his Olympic campaigns with Bart. Iain will be sailing his Bart's Bash in the Star boat in which he competed in the first Bart's Bash in 2014 with Andrew's eldest son, Freddie Simpson.

Iain commented, "I can't wait to get back in the Star and sail in Portland Harbour for this year's Bart's Bash. I'm especially looking forward to joining mine and Bart's friends and family on this special day in his memory of him, which also helps us raise funds for the Foundation we set up in his name. I hope to see everyone from all the local sailing clubs out there on the start line."

Everyone is invited to join in and anyone who is looking to take part but doesn't own their own boat should contact the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre on 01305 457400 as soon as possible as they have a limited number of boats available for the event.

Before, during and after the racing, the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre team will have a host of activities for children who do not wish to sail. There will be a BBQ from midday and a local band post racing.

Details for the event- Registration will take place in Spinnakers at WPNSA on Saturday 16th September from 09:30 – 11:30 for any competitor launching from WPNSA. Competitor's briefing will take place in Spinnakers at WPNSA at 11:30. The warning signal for Bart's Bash race on Saturday 16th September is scheduled for 12:55.

Clubs all around the world will be taking part, so please join in wherever you want to sail!

