Saltash Sailing Club Commodore's Cup 2017 © Neil Trathen Saltash Sailing Club Commodore's Cup 2017 © Neil Trathen

by Neil Trathen today at 1:17 pm

Saltash Sailing Club held it's annual match racing event competing for the Commodore's Cup on Saturday 9th September. Eight teams had a great day's sailing match racing in J24s provided by the J24 Class Association and local owners. It was great to see many young sailors with two helms under 25 and at least one cadet in the majority of teams.

The teams were split into two fights of four sailing against each other in a round robin. Conditions were testing with a gusty north westerly breeze oscillating between 5 and 20 knots combined with spring tides. Courses were short windward leeward legs over two laps.

Dave Cooper won all his races in Flight 1 to move through to the final whilst a three-way sail-off was needed to decide Flight 2 with Sam Marshall taking the honours and booking his place in the final.

The final, best of three races, was a close fought battle with both boats being driven hard to gain the advantage in the pre-start manoeuvring. After two races the team had won a race apiece and the competition went right to the wire with a third race.

Dave Cooper won the start and went on to win the Commodore's Cup with Sam Marshall and team runners up.

A big thank you to China Fleet Club for supporting the event and providing some really special prizes.

Results:

1st Dave Cooper, Sam Hilder, Andy Hilder and Sam Hodge

2nd Sam Marshall, Stephen Jarman, Kimberley Noakes and Annalise Noakes

3rd Neil Trathen, Peter Hooper, Arron Riches and Andrew Swan

