Abby Ehler and Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel

by Team Brunel today at 11:41 am 14 September 2017
Abby Ehler to join Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race © Team Brunel

Team Brunel adds Britain's Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. For Ehler it will be a reunion with Annie Lush having sailed the previous Volvo Ocean Race together with Team SCA. Cape isn't new to the team either. He has sailed two Volvo Ocean Races with Bekking before and was the Team Brunel navigator in the previous edition.

"Abby and Andrew both add a lot of value and experience to the team" said Bekking.

"Abby is one of the girls with the most miles under her belt. I have known her since the Amer Sports campaign back in 2001-02. She is a skilled sailor so we are very excited she has joined Team Brunel. Abby has sound technical knowledge, so she will take on the role of boat captain."

Bekking continues: "With Andrew we have one of the best navigators in the world, his track shows that. What hasn't he won? We work well together and have confidence in each other. A must when you go around the world."

Abby first competed in the Volvo Ocean Race with Amer Sports Too in 2001-2002 and more recently in 2014-2015 with Team SCA making this Abby's third Volvo Ocean Race. Since the completion of the last Volvo Ocean Race, Abby has been involved with the re-fit of the VO65's at The Boatyard facility in Lisbon as well as working for the America's Cup LiveLine team who brought to the viewing audience the technology of on-water graphics.

Ehler: "I'm really exited to be joining Team Brunel, the team has a exceptional dynamic to it, with one of the most experienced skippers in the race complemented with young talented sailors from the recent America's Cup and a core of experienced offshore sailors. I'm also excited to be back sailing with my former teammate Annie Lush and to continue building our performance from the last race."

Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Team Brunel
Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Team Brunel

For the 55-year-old Australian navigator Andrew Cape, also known as 'Capey', it will be his seventh Volvo Ocean Race. Of which the third with Bekking.

"We have sailed many races together, so we know each other very well." Cape said. "I'm here because I enjoy this race. But more important is that I believe in this team and am looking forward to convey my experience. At the end of the day it's a competition and I want to win it."

"We are working with the strongest group possible. Our whole campaign is about bringing experience and talent together to move faster." says Dutchman Carlo Huisman.

He continues: "That we now, with less than 40 days till the start, are able to add the experience of Capey and Abby is great. It really fits in with the core essence of the team: transfer knowledge to the next generation. I can't wait to get this race started!"

volvooceanrace.com

