Ocean Elements sets sail for this year's Southampton Boat Show

Ocean Elements, one of the UK's largest water sports and activity holiday specialists, will be launching its fantastic 2018 programme at this year's Boat Show. As always, the show will be buzzing with industry news, celebrity appearances and Boat Show-only exclusives.

Ocean Elements' Boat Show Exclusives

Win a holiday for two worth £1081 to Vassiliki at www.alpineelements.co.uk/win, and 10% off every holiday booked at the show ONLY with our exclusive show flyer.

New Beach Club Destination

Ocean Elements has added a new destination to its award-winning Beach Club portfolio. Alongside our Greek Beach Club resorts we are delighted to announce the opening of Club Mayotte Biscarosse in south west France - a five star lakeside campsite with private beach, sailing, water sports centre, pools, mountain biking and much more.

Updated Fleet

2018 sees the launch of our updated fleet of performance dinghies and yachts. All our Beach Club resorts offer the chance to learn to sail, or improve old skills. We offer three hours of RYA tuition per day for five or six days per week as part of your holiday. The RYA tuition can also be taken as an RYA course, earning you an internationally recognised qualification.

We also have a Youth Squad aimed at young water sports enthusiasts, and a complimentary kids' club where kids can enjoy five days of fun-packed activities both on and off the water.

Yacht and Flotilla Holidays

Explore the Ionian Islands on your own yacht, as part of our flotilla or bareboat charter, from Lefkas marina on one of our exclusive 36 to 54 ft yachts. From £1796 per person - choose from one or two weeks; skippered charter and cabin charter available.

Stay and Sail

Our ever-popular Stay and Sail programme operates from our Surf Hotel in Vassiliki - the perfect way to combine a Beach Club holiday with a second week aboard your own yacht.

