Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS500 Cover
Rain and Sun RS500 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

RS500
located in Wirral

RS500 Crown Cup at Like Lipno, Czech Republic

by Klára Houšková today at 10:07 am 17-20 August 2017
RS500 Crown Cup at Lake Lipno © Crown Cup

The final Eurocup event for RS500s, RS Fevas, the European Championship for RS700s, and the International Championship for RS Aeros, were held from the 17-20 August at Lake Lipno, Czech Republic.

More than 100 boats showed up on the starting line and sailors had an opportunity to perform their qualities in all kinds of winds.

In RS500 class 18 boats joined this regatta with foreign participants from Italy, Slovakia and the Netherlands. In total 11 great races were sailed!

The event started on Wednesday evening with the opening ceremony and a delicious raut banquet.

First race on Thursday had to be postponed because there was not enough wind. In the afternoon some wind finally came and the RS500/Feva/Aero fleets managed to sail two races in light conditions.

RS500 Crown Cup at Lake Lipno - photo © Crown Cup
RS500 Crown Cup at Lake Lipno - photo © Crown Cup

On Friday the situation was not better, and all the racing was abandoned due to no wind. Sailors were just relaxing and enjoying ice cream and beer in tropical weather. At least everybody was well rested for the bartenders show and a party at night.

A big surprise came around midnight when the wind everybody was waiting for all the day long came at last with the strength of about 70knots. Everything was flying around including tents and "flying" Aeros as well. Fortunately nobody was injured.

After this night on Saturday morning we got almost perfect wind conditions (8-12 knots) and sailed 5 races. On Sunday along with wind of up to 20 knots came also sunshine and four more races were sailed with interesting competing.

The event was just awesome! Great fun, people, and beer after races along with brilliant dinners. There were of course parties at night, it was really cool!

Huge thanks must go to the staff and volunteers – the organization was perfect, also to the Race Committee which made a very good job! And of course to all sponsors!

Full results at www.crowncup.cz/results/rs500

So that was the fifth and last event of the inaugural RS500 Eurocup Series. With thanks to Pim for having the idea and keeping the score. 12 counties entered and 88 teams - GREAT numbers! See the final results at www.rs500.org/index.asp?selection=ResultsDetail&Fleet=RS500&rid=3488

Congratulations to Michele Oppizzi & Pietor Frazzica, ITA 1032 for becoming RS500 Eurotour Series Champions. The prize-giving will be at the first Eurotour Series for 2018.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS500 Worlds at Lake Como
A difficult start with a 'Breva' finish The RS500 Worlds at Lake Como started off with difficult conditions and a really international leaderboard, but finished off with the true 'Breva' wind filling in across the lake. Posted on 21 Aug 250+ RS sailors off to Lake Como
RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July. Posted on 16 Jul RS500 EuroCup at Medemblik
Tricky conditions during truly international event The RS800 European Championships and RS500 Eurocup event last weekend in Medemblik will be remembered as a big step for the classes going towards a truly international scene. Posted on 16 May France Open Skiff at Lac du Der
RS500 and RS800 Eurocup Series event A fantastic event over Easter for the France Open Skiff at Lac du Der, Champagne. This was the opening event in the new RS500 and RS800 Eurocup Series 2017. Posted on 26 Apr April gets you going!
Catch up with the news from RS Sailing Have you sailed your RS boat already? There has already been a lot going on in the world of RS Sailing this year and a lot more to come. This is a year of great destinations, high quality racing events and guaranteed great socials. Posted on 22 Apr April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr RS500 End of Season Championship
Wind frisky, temperature freezy at Rutland Well, the wind was frisky and the temperature was freezy, so there was a pretty good challenge to keep getting round the course even if the turnout was decidedly below par. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS500 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy