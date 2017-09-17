2017 Blind Fleet Racing World Championship - Day 2

by Lucy Hodges today at 7:25 am

GBR pulled the curtains back to be met with fog, but B2 & B3 headed down to the water in hope for racing. But by 11 o'clock the fog was still thick, which saw the racing postponed for the day.

The B1 teams were due to have their first warning signal at 14.00 but were held ashore with the thick fog. But at 14.00 the call came from the Race Officer to get towed out. The B1's all thought he was mad, but by the time they hoisted sails it was clear and the lighthouse was back in sight.

The first race started in 5 knots of wind and gradually tracked right as the subsequent races took place.

With 6 boats on the start line all were fiercely fought, and the team were being a little hunted down and struggled on two of starts to get to the line and were held out. They fought hard and came back into the race and managed to get a third and two fourths.

The racing was close and tight with a few incidents on the runs and leeward marks with collisions and protests being hailed. The final results of the day's racing are all pending results of the protests.

Provisional results after day 2 can be found here.

Day 3 forecast is looking light but due to build later in the afternoon.

