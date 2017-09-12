Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90

Spinlock presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation by Lord-Lieutenant

by Sarah Griffin today at 9:00 am 12 September 2017
(l-r) The Isle of Wight's Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White CB CBE JP, Spinlock CEO Chris Hill and Spinlock Operations Director Caroline Senior © Spinlock

Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, have been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation at their production facility on the Isle of Wight.

The Cowes-based business, founded in 1968, were announced as winners of the coveted award in April 2017 and the Isle of Wight's Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White CB CBE JP presented the award at a special ceremony on Tuesday September 12th.

Spinlock were selected as winners for the development of their Deckvest lifejacket, a revolutionary product that has changed the landscape of the market for personal safety products used by those on the water.

Spinlock CEO Chris Hill said: "We are delighted to have been given this prestigious award in recognition of the Deckvest. The impact of the product is far reaching, as the sustained demand for it has enabled us to expand our workforce and we are now exporting to 25 countries."

(l-r) The Isle of Wight's Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White CB CBE JP; Spinlock CEO Chris Hill; Spinlock Operations Director Caroline Senior; Local Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox; High Sheriff Ben Rouse and Cowes Town Mayor Paul Fuller - photo © Spinlock
(l-r) The Isle of Wight's Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White CB CBE JP; Spinlock CEO Chris Hill; Spinlock Operations Director Caroline Senior; Local Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox; High Sheriff Ben Rouse and Cowes Town Mayor Paul Fuller - photo © Spinlock

The Lord-Lieutenant was welcomed to the production facility by Spinlock's CEO Chris Hill, along with High Sheriff Ben Rouse, Local Councillors Lora Peacey-Wilcox and Paul Fuller, who is also Cowes Town Mayor.

The Isle of Wight's MP Bob Seely sent his congratulations to Spinlock and said: "I am delighted that an Isle of Wight company has received this prestigious award for business excellence. This is just the sort of company the Island needs to encourage and nurture. I congratulate the Spinlock team for leading the way in innovative product development and I look forward to visiting them soon."

Spinlock staff enjoyed the presentation followed by celebrations held at their production facility in Cowes and a party was held afterwards to thank the whole team for their contribution.

The Spinlock team, joined by local dignitaries, celebrated their Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation at their production facility in Cowes, Isle of Wight - photo © Spinlock
The Spinlock team, joined by local dignitaries, celebrated their Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation at their production facility in Cowes, Isle of Wight - photo © Spinlock

Caroline Senior, Spinlock's Director of Operations, commented: "It is great to be able to share the occasion with the whole team in celebration of our Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation. Our thanks go to the whole team for their continued hard work."

This is the second Queen's Award Spinlock have won, having been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade in 2016 by the Duke of Edinburgh.

Chris Hill added: "2017 has been another successful year for Spinlock and it is testament to our dedicated workforce that we can design, market and deliver products to meet the ever-growing demand across the globe."

Find out more at www.spinlock.co.uk

Related Articles

Spinlock's history of innovation
We speak to CEO Chris Hill From a background of distribution through a company called Offshore Instruments, the Spinlock brand was born through a snap-shackle that literally 'spun and locked'. Posted on 22 May Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation
Spinlock presented with prestigious business award Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are delighted to announce they are winners of the 2017 Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation. Posted on 21 Apr Spinlock named official technical supplier
To the Land Rover BAR Academy Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy. Posted on 15 Mar Visit Spinlock at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Experience the future of foiling Spinlock, the award-winning designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, will be launching two new products at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show over the 4th and 5th March. Posted on 28 Feb 35 years of service for Spinlock's Andy Ormiston
Celebrations at the Cowes company base Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, have been celebrating the long-service of one of their staff. Posted on 20 Feb The Spinlock Aero Pro
Foiling America's Cup technology goes mainstream We spoke with Ash Holmes of Spinlock about the Aero Pro, which is their new buoyancy aid and draws on much of their work with the British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, and their previous WING buoyancy aid. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 New look for Spinlock's Deckvest LITE
Clean and contemporary styling for 2017 Spinlock's popular lifejacket, the Deckvest LITE, has been given a stunning new clean and contemporary look for 2017. Spinlock have also launched a new model of the ever-popular lifejacket the Deckvest LITE+, which now comes with a harness. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Spinlock space race
Advanced technology for rescue beacons Spinlock, the award-winning designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, have been leading an exciting research and development project with the European Space Agency (ESA). Posted on 20 Oct 2016 Inaugural Spinlock Race Day
As Hamble Classics Regatta hailed a success Spinlock, the award-winning designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, were delighted to lend their support to the first Hamble Classics Regatta over the weekend of the 24th and 25th September. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 Spinlock support Hamble Classics Regatta
Inaugural event taking place this weekend Spinlock, the award-winning designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, are delighted to be supporting the first Hamble Classics Regatta over the weekend of the 24th and 25th September. Posted on 23 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy