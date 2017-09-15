Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Coastal Turmoil - Winds, waves and tidal races by Ken Endean
Coastal Turmoil - Winds, waves and tidal races by Ken Endean
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Coutts Quarter Ton Cup 2017 - Day 1

by Rupert Holmes today at 6:54 am 13-15 September 2017
Tuning and calibration on the White family's Joker on day 1 of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup © Rupert Holmes

The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100 to check on conditions first hand, which led to a decision to abandon racing for the day.

"We've been out on the Hill Head Plateau, where there's 22-25 knots of wind, with a sharp Solent chop and broken water," explained Principal Race Officer, Robert Lamb of the Royal Southampton YC, "...and there's no prospect of the wind dropping before the tide turns to the west later this afternoon, when the wind against tide will kick up an even worse sea state."

With the two Quarter Tonners that broke rigs during this year's Lendy Cowes Week serving as a fresh reminder of the relatively fragile nature of these boats, there was overwhelming support for the decision from owners and sailors. "I think everyone will be pleased, especially at this stage of the regatta, where you don't want to risk damage," said Tom Hill, owner of the newly restored Belinda.

Hill is a long-standing Quarter Ton owner, having sailed Runaway Bus for several years, before buying and refitting Belinda. "The standard is very high in the fleet," Hill says, "so you have to keep improving and you learn a lot by sailing against the strongest teams. Belinda is a fairer shape than Runaway Bus and is a much better boat in stronger breezes. John [Corby] did a fantastic job - the boat is now very rigid and feels really solid in a way that's lacking in some older boats."

An irresistible challenge

While the class is renowned for attracting some of the world's most successful sailors, including Olympic medallists, winners of the Volvo Ocean Race and America's Cup sailors, it's also one that appeals to Corinthian teams who relish the challenge of attempting to beat the best in the world. While there are only half a dozen entries this year with an all-amateur crew, the Corinthian trophy is a highly coveted prize that several teams have in their sights in the longer term.

For some the Quarter Ton Cup is also a family affair. The White family's Joker is racing with a full complement of family members this week, including John White, his brother Nick, son Ed, and daughter in law Jo. They bought the boat in Holland 4/5 years ago and sailed her back to the Solent on her own keel. "The Quarter Ton Cup is tremendous competition - probably the most competitive IRC championship of all," says John. "The race management is tremendous and there's always good communication on the water." For Joker's team, today was one of tweaking and calibration, under the watchful eye of the team's coach, Etchells world champion Paul Blowers.

Another newcomer to the fleet this year is Jim Prower's Theseus, one of five Fauroux designs at the event. He's a former International Moth sailor who co-owned a Quarter Tonner in the 1970s and has been attracted back into the class, again with the longer-term ambition of winning the event's Corinthian trophy.

Tomorrow the forecast is for a west-north-westerly breeze averaging 15 knots, but with significantly strong gusts. The intention is to complete four 45-minute races, with the first warning signal for the 23-strong fleet at 1100.

Revived Coutts Quarter Ton Cup Winners:

  • 2005 - Purple Haze (1977 David Thomas design) - Tony Dodd
  • 2006 - Enigma - (1977 Ed Dubois design) - Ed Dubois
  • 2007 - Espada - (1980 Bruce Farr design) - Peter Morton
  • 2008 - Tom Bombadil (1982 Doug Peterson design) - Chris Frost & Kevin George
  • 2009 - Anchor Challenge (1978 Bruce Farr design) - Peter Morton
  • 2010 - Cote (1990 Gonzalez design) - Darren Marston & Olly Ophaus
  • 2011 - Overall - Espada (1980 Bruce Farr design) - Louise Morton
    Corinthian - Tiger (1989 Fauroux design) - George Kenefick
  • 2012 - Overall - Bullit - (1978 Fauroux design) - Peter Morton
    Corinthian - Tiger (1989 Fauroux design) - George Kenefick
  • 2013 - Overall - Espada - (1980 Bruce Farr design) - Louise Morton
    Corinthian - Pinguin Playboy (1979 Fauroux design) - Pierre Paris
  • 2014 - Overall - Bullit (1978 Fauroux design) - Peter Morton
    Corinthain - Illes Pitiuses (1983 Fauroux) - Dominic and Jason Losty
  • 2015 - Overall - Bullit (1978 Fauroux design) - Louise Morton
    Corinthian - Pinguin Playboy (1979 Fauroux design) Pierre Paris
  • 2016 - Overall - Bullit (1978 Fauroux design) - Louise Morton
    Corinthian - Pinguin Playboy (1979 Fauroux design) Pierre Paris

www.quartertoncup.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Coutts Quarter Ton Cup starts today
23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats set in Cowes A fleet of 23 exquisitely prepared classic race boats - along with some of the world's best sailors - have gathered in Cowes for the 13th edition of the revived Coutts Quarter Ton Cup. Posted on 13 Sep Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy