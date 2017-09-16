Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE BLOCK

GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup - Day 1

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 9:28 pm 13-16 September 2017

Day one the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, penultimate event on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the Bay of Calvi. But as the morning progressed the wind and swell had grown to Volvo Ocean Race proportions and were in generally vicious mood.

Despite this, the local race management team and Principal Race Officer Stuart Childerley, successfully managed to fire off two races, albeit hair-raising ones, on an often foam-filled course.

Anticipating such conditions, crews had been warned to prepare for an early start with racing beginning at 1000, three hours earlier than scheduled.

A wet ride in windy Calvi on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
A wet ride in windy Calvi on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs. The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi's impressive Citadel.

Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco scored a fine win in the opening race, with former America's Cup skipper Sébastien Col standing in on the helm today for Pierre Casiraghi. "We have a strong team and the guys did a good job with good manoeuvres and boat speed," said Col. "We sailed quite conservatively and didn't push too much. It was pretty tough, especially on starboard downwind when we were sailing into the waves. For that we have 'skimming mode', with less rake angle but allowing more play of the foil tip to help keep the bows out."

Wet ride aboard Mamma Aiuto! on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Wet ride aboard Mamma Aiuto! on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Unfortunately in the second race, Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco snared the windward mark and lost places trying to disentangle themselves. This race went to overall GC32 Racing Tour leader Realteam, skippered by Jérôme Clerc. In this race the Swiss team finished narrowly ahead of Jason Carroll's Argo, being helmed here by American Anthony Kotoun. Of today's racing Kotoun said: "Our boat saw a sustained 23-24 knots and more in the gusts. The wind is important, but the real issue was that the sea state on starboard gybe was pretty bad. Today we were not making calls versus other boats, we were making calls about how to get around the course in a seaman-like way. It was fun, but I think I have a little bit of an evil personality as part of me enjoys it a little bit. But safety is paramount in these situations."

Erik Maris' Zoulou capsized in the big waves prior to racing on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Erik Maris' Zoulou capsized in the big waves prior to racing on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Before racing started Erik Maris' Zoulou buried her bow into the back of a big wave and capsized. Unfortunately in the incident, two of her crew sustained injuries. They were rapidly taken ashore and on to hospital. The boat was towed back into Calvi Marina and righted by crane at the dock. Her mast was broken in the incident.

'Boat disappearing' waves were a feature of the racing on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
'Boat disappearing' waves were a feature of the racing on day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Of racing in today's big conditions, 2015 GC32 Racing Tour winning skipper Leigh McMillan, here racing on Simon Delzoppo's.film Racing, said: "It was slightly above the top end probably to race because we were going around the course almost in survival mode. But we found a nice safe mode to get around without being too far behind the fleet."

Oddly this was one of the few occasions that the GC32s were actively trying not to get flying. As McMillan continued: "We were trying just to keep the boat steady, tracking along and get the manoeuvres in safely and finish the day the right way up. We played with the rake of the foils and we were kind of semi-foiling most of the time."

After two races the boats were sent back into Calvi Marina and soon after racing was suspended for the day.

Realteam, overall leader after day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Realteam, overall leader after day 1 of the GC32 Racing Tour Orezza Corsica Cup - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

Leader at the end of the day one is Realteam with a 2-1 scoreline, three points ahead of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco.

Results after Day 1:

PosTeamR1R2Pts
1Realteam213
2Malizia ‑ Yacht Club de Monaco156
3Team ENGIE336
4Argo527
5Mamma Aiuto!448
6.film Racing6612
7ZoulouDNC/8 DNC/8 16

www.gc32racingtour.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Zoulou holds local knowledge advantage
In the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup GC32 Racing Tour crews competing at their penultimate event, the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup in Calvi, are going to have to hold on to their hats of this week. Posted on 12 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup preview
The second 'new' venue of the 2017 season The GC32 Racing Tour visits the second 'new' venue of its 2017 season next week when competition between the ultra-high speed foiling catamarans takes place off Calvi in northwest Corsica. Posted on 10 Sep Cardiff hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Alongside Extreme Sailing Series Six young people in recovery from cancer got front row seats to the thrilling Extreme Sailing Series as they were welcomed to Cardiff Bay at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge. Posted on 31 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to reclaim 2017 lead It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. Posted on 29 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 3
Flat calms hinder sailing Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 1
Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. Posted on 25 Aug Bigger racecourse and spectacular racing
Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to Cardiff The Extreme Sailing Series™ will bring its unique high-octane stadium-style sailing to Cardiff Bay for the sixth consecutive year from 25 – 28 August, for the sixth Act of the 2017 season. Posted on 22 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg overall
Second Act win in a row for Oman Air Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a thrilling Hamburg finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The triumph sees the Omani syndicate move into pole position in the overall rankings. Posted on 14 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg day 3
Oman Air stay ahead while the rest of the pack reshuffle Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven nail-biting races on the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover. Posted on 12 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy