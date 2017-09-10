Please select your home edition
K6 National Championship at the Weymouth & Portland Sailing Academy

by Dave Hall today at 11:03 am 8-10 September 2017
Some of the K6 gang during the K6 Nationals at the WPNSA © Heather Chipperfield

Weymouth harbour greeted the K6 fleet for their championship on the Friday with a full 40 knots blowing over the wall.

After a couple of hours wait, and even with a slight reduction in the wind strength, it was decided to postpone and make an early start the following day. So it was all off to the Red Lion in Weymouth and then a fabulous Italian meal at Oil Porto in the old brewery building. We'll draw a veil over those who then hit the nightclub.

Saturday dawned with a stiff breeze but good enough to get some good and what turned out to be spectacular racing.

With a few new faces in the fleet no one quite knew how the order would turn out, however it was three past champions who were soon seen at the front of the fleet battling it out.

The efficient race team at WPNSA turned around five 40-minute race in quick succession. The racing was tight and one mistake such as a broach or bad hoist quickly meant a loss of places. Mistakes were aplenty with Lawrence and Luka missing the finishing mark, Dave Hall's team broaching just before the finish line and Neil Fulcher's team twisting and dragging their spinnaker just to mention a few.

At the end of the day a tired but happy fleet returned with Dave, Paul & Ellie tying for first with Lawrence and Luka.

Saturday evening was spent at the 'Boat that Rocks' with the fleet enjoying fish and chips and a good chat.

The forecast for Sunday was looking bleak with an increasing wind through the morning, an early start was planned with the intention of getting a race or two in before the strong wind kicked in. With the wind building even before the new start time it was decided that there would be no sailing leaving Dave, Paul & Ellie as winners on countback.

Dave, Ellie and Paul win the K6 Nationals at the WPNSA - photo © Heather Chipperfield
Dave, Ellie and Paul win the K6 Nationals at the WPNSA - photo © Heather Chipperfield

Overall Results:

PosSail NoCrewR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1220Dave Hall / Ellie Burrows / Paul Constable2‑41216
2159Lawrence Crispin / Luka Crispin162126
3222Neil Fulcher / Harry Clarke / Dylan Wells314(RET)311
4208Martin Wedge / Scott Allen / Debbie Jarvis4‑733616
5216Peter Kirkby / Richard Barker / Fran Gifford6254(RET)17
6214Neil Davidson / Andrew Yonge / Mike Jaffe5‑965521
7122John Tabor / Grant Blake73‑109827
8189Tim Williams / Bob Clements / Ross Lonsdale‑11886729
9172Mike Truman / Martin Gibson / Stewart Pegum8598‑1033
10114Tony Harper / Steve Watson‑101077933
11166Fraser Elms / Georgie Smith / Laura Elms911(RET)DNS437
12213Nick Jones / Steve Dewberry(RET)DNSDNSDNSDNS52
