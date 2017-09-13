Henri Lloyd Cyclone Collection

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 9:00 am

A firm favourite within the Henri Lloyd range, the Cyclone Collection of products offer all the benefits of Soft Shell performance with the additional benefit of lightweight thermal insulation.

Henri Lloyd's 2 layer Soft Shell fabric comprises of a durable face, bonded to a lightly brushed and high wicking fleece back that when combined creates a both highly water/ wind resistant and extremely breathable layer. This fabric allows you to stay comfortable in warmer conditions or during periods of activity, equally the water and wind protection combined with the brushed back allows warming air to be retained during cooler conditions to maintain comfort and provide insulation.

The jacket features which are characteristic to Henri Lloyd include;