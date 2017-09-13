Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90

Henri Lloyd Cyclone Collection

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 9:00 am 13 September 2017

A firm favourite within the Henri Lloyd range, the Cyclone Collection of products offer all the benefits of Soft Shell performance with the additional benefit of lightweight thermal insulation.

Henri Lloyd's 2 layer Soft Shell fabric comprises of a durable face, bonded to a lightly brushed and high wicking fleece back that when combined creates a both highly water/ wind resistant and extremely breathable layer. This fabric allows you to stay comfortable in warmer conditions or during periods of activity, equally the water and wind protection combined with the brushed back allows warming air to be retained during cooler conditions to maintain comfort and provide insulation.

The jacket features which are characteristic to Henri Lloyd include;

  • Quick drying mesh inner collar and front body lining.
  • Stretch binding to top collar and hem.
  • Welded side pockets.
  • Secure zip fastening internal pocket.
  • Reflective trim to front and back shoulder seams and pockets.
  • Moulded hook and loop external wrist adjusters.
  • Differential hem with shockcord adjustment.
  • Articulated for ease of movement.
The Henri Lloyd Cyclone Collection is available in a Men's jacket and a vest.

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd Presence
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Henri Lloyd will be exhibiting their Technical Marine range at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year, via their Marine Retailers, where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice. Posted on 8 Sep Henri Lloyd New Energy Buoyancy Aid
Reduced bulk and maximum freedom of movement The new CE approved Energy Buoyancy Aid has been ergonomically constructed to reduce bulk and provide maximum freedom of movement. Posted on 30 Aug Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal
Catching up with Phillip Wilkinson ahead of the Clipper Race Week One of the Clipper Round the World Race is now well under way, but before setting sail, we caught up with Phillip Wilkinson, our Henri Lloyd Ambassador to find out how he prepared physically and mentally. Posted on 27 Aug Clear the Decks
20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale 20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale by using code BANK20 at cart. Stocks are strictly limited so don't miss out! Posted on 24 Aug Clean, emission-free sailing
We speak to Imerys skipper Phil Sharp We spoke with Imerys skipper Phil Sharp about his season so far in the Class 40, and also with Paul Strzelecki about his partnership with Henri Lloyd, and also about Phil's ambition to make his yacht 100% emission-free. Posted on 15 Aug Henri Lloyd New Energy LS Rash Vest
Extremely quick drying with a contoured fit The Energy LS Rash Vest has been designed to give additional protection whilst on the water, and has the benefit of being extremely quick drying and has a contoured fit. Posted on 4 Aug Henri Lloyd Ocean Dry Top back in stock
For professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions The Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro range is designed for professional and extreme ocean sailing conditions. The Ocean Dry Top, constructed from breathable and 100% waterproof GORE-TEX pro shell, features watertight latex wrist and neck seals. Posted on 3 Aug New Season Sailing has arrived at Henri Lloyd
The Shadow range is back Expertly engineered for superior performance the Shadow range now features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the award winning super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit. Posted on 26 Jul The Land Rover BAR Merchandise Sale
30% off - limited time offer! Up to 30% off Land Rover BAR merchandise for a limited time, including the Coll Dry Number 3 Tee, 2 Layer Team Jacket, Freedom Cap and Replica Jersey Tee. Posted on 18 Jul Henri Lloyd Polo Sale is Now On
Buy two classic polos for £70 Buy two classic polos for £70 in the Henri Lloyd Polo Sale. Offer valid on Byron and Cowes full price polos only. Subject to availability. Posted on 11 Jul

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy