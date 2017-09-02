Please select your home edition
Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 18

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 8:06 pm 2 September 2017
X48 XL © RLymYC

The race committee set a a running start to Paul Jackson (H) on a strong spring ebb tide and a strengthening westerly breeze, which produced ideal surfing conditions.

X48 XL (Rory Paton) made the best of these conditions to arrive at the mark first, closely followed by X72 Venus (Nik Froud) and the rest of the fleet.

Next came a wind against tide beat to Dunford mark B, in huge seas, with 25-30 knots of wind. The conditions were right on the limit most competitors, and some headed for home at that stage.

The position of the first two boats remained the same, but X87 Excalibur (John Olliff-Cooper and Dunlop Stewart) made up many places round the top mark in third place. The wind abated on the run down to Moore Blatch mark E, leaving a more gentle beat back up to Colton mark C, and the a run to the finish.

Race 18 Results: (top four)

1st X48 XL (Rory Paton)
2nd X72 Venus (Nik Froud)
3rd X87 Excalibur (John Olliff-Cooper and Dunlop Stewart)
4th X32 Ibex (Paul Woodman and Oliver James)

Full RLymYC XOD Series results can be found here.

