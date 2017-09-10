Please select your home edition
HYDE SAILS SQUIB TOE STRAPS
HYDE SAILS SQUIB TOE STRAPS
Squib class at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy

by Ricky East today at 10:33 am 9-10 September 2017

This end of summer open meeting is shared with several other classes which makes for exciting moments mark rounding in a Squib calling for water on a Cadet.

Seven Squibs entered and we were very pleased to welcome Andy Moore and Peter Hallinan from Felixstowe Ferry who successfully defended the Giles Cartoon trophy.

Pete and Jen Greatrex won the first race before the visitors slipped into overdrive for the rest of the weekend except for the moment when they aground in the last race! Andy bravely went over the side to push Artemis off the mud.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2 R3R4R5R6Pts
1st36Andrew MoorePeter Hallinan21111‑36
2nd721David MoonSteve Condie32‑423212
3rd468Barry SearleS Eddis‑44332113
4th763Peter GreatrexJen Greatrex1324(DNC)DNC17
5th745Ricky EastGill Lamb555(DNC)DNCDNC29
6th812Phil BreareyLouise Brearey66 (7 DNF)DNCDNCDNC33

Squibs at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy - photo © Alexis Smith
Squibs at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy - photo © Alexis Smith
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
