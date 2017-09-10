Squib class at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy
9-10 September 2017
This end of summer open meeting is shared with several other classes which makes for exciting moments mark rounding in a Squib calling for water on a Cadet.
Seven Squibs entered and we were very pleased to welcome Andy Moore and Peter Hallinan from Felixstowe Ferry who successfully defended the Giles Cartoon trophy.
Pete and Jen Greatrex won the first race before the visitors slipped into overdrive for the rest of the weekend except for the moment when they aground in the last race! Andy bravely went over the side to push Artemis off the mud.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
| R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|36
|Andrew Moore
|Peter Hallinan
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑3
|6
|2nd
|721
|David Moon
|Steve Condie
|3
|2
|‑4
|2
|3
|2
|12
|3rd
|468
|Barry Searle
|S Eddis
|‑4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|13
|4th
|763
|Peter Greatrex
|Jen Greatrex
|1
|3
|2
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|17
|5th
|745
|Ricky East
|Gill Lamb
|5
|5
|5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|29
|6th
|812
|Phil Brearey
|Louise Brearey
|6
|6
| (7 DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|33
