Squib class at the Waldringfield Cartoon Trophy

by Ricky East today at 10:33 am

This end of summer open meeting is shared with several other classes which makes for exciting moments mark rounding in a Squib calling for water on a Cadet.

Seven Squibs entered and we were very pleased to welcome Andy Moore and Peter Hallinan from Felixstowe Ferry who successfully defended the Giles Cartoon trophy.

Pete and Jen Greatrex won the first race before the visitors slipped into overdrive for the rest of the weekend except for the moment when they aground in the last race! Andy bravely went over the side to push Artemis off the mud.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 36 Andrew Moore Peter Hallinan 2 1 1 1 1 ‑3 6 2nd 721 David Moon Steve Condie 3 2 ‑4 2 3 2 12 3rd 468 Barry Searle S Eddis ‑4 4 3 3 2 1 13 4th 763 Peter Greatrex Jen Greatrex 1 3 2 4 (DNC) DNC 17 5th 745 Ricky East Gill Lamb 5 5 5 (DNC) DNC DNC 29 6th 812 Phil Brearey Louise Brearey 6 6 (7 DNF) DNC DNC DNC 33