Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 2 728
Product Feature
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

2014 Laser Bahia - 1621
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

Rebirth of the 470 Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club

by Jonathan Davies today at 6:39 pm 9-10 September 2017
470 UK Nationals at Castle Cove © Jonathan Davies

It's been some years since the 470s have had a UK National Championship. 12 years in fact. Yet, in that time, Great Britain have won four Olympic medals in the class.

As chairman of the class, Neil Marsden had a vision to redress this and revive the National Championships for the 470s. So, in December last year, Neil developed and executed a plan to find a great venue, a sponsor and persuade all 470s owners to bring them out of retirement and match their boats with youth sailors coming to the end of their youth sailing careers.

The result was an amazing weekend of sailing with seventeen 470s competing in 20 to 25 knots of breeze at Castle Cove Sailing Club in Weymouth. A total of five races were run over two days with Tokyo Olympic hopefuls competing with old 470 masters and youth sailors from the 420 and 29er class. Followed by two great socials hosted by Castle Cove Sailing Club and sponsored by JDX Consulting.

470 UK Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Jonathan Davies
470 UK Nationals at Castle Cove - photo © Jonathan Davies

Although it boasts many household names, the 470 Nationals Cup must be the ugliest cup on the circuit! To balance against the ugliest cup of our UK classes, the competition prizes included signed tee-shirts from the stars of Love Island.

The Women's Champions were Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter and the Amateur Champions were Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler. The overall winners were Jonny McGovern and Christian Birrell who rolled back the years to show the youngsters how to race.

But the overall winner was the 470 class itself which showed that with a vision and some determination, a class can be revived and open the possibility that the 470 is an exciting challenge and more than just an Olympic pathway boat.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep New XPS Aluminium Alloy
Introduced by Seldén for their dinghy spars Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy. Posted on 6 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep 470 Junior World Championships overall
Titles to France and Spain Spain's Silvia Mas Depares/Paula Barcelo Martin today successfully defended their Junior World title and France's Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès claimed their first 470 Junior World Championship victory. Posted on 2 Sep 470 Junior World Championships day 5
Typhoon #15 changes direction Today Typhoon #15 changed direction, again influencing the weather conditions at Enoshima and serving up another thrilling two races. Posted on 1 Sep 470 Junior World Championships day 4
Survival conditions at Typhoon #15 edges closer With the imminent arrival of Typhoon #15 in 2 days, the advance weather conditions kicked up the breeze and sea on race day 4 at the 2017 470 Junior World Championships in Japan. Posted on 31 Aug 470 Junior World Championships day 2
Stunning race conditions and three races in Japan Race day 2 at the 2017 470 Junior Worlds in Enoshima was forecast to be breezy and Sagima Bay kept to its promise delivering between 15-25 knots of breeze and waves. Posted on 29 Aug 470 Junior World Championships day 1
Enoshima teases teams with tricky breeze Reading the breeze was definitely a challenge for teams today, as the wind fluctuated in pressure and direction as light winds greeted teams for the opening day of the 2017 470 Junior World Championship in Enoshima, Japan. Posted on 28 Aug Japanese Drumming sets the pace
For 470 Junior World Championships The 2017 470 Junior Worlds has descended on the iconic sailing venue of Enoshima Yacht Harbour, host to the 1964 Olympic Sailing Competition and to the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 27 Aug A Medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Will Ryan gives coach his World Championship medal Australian Sailing's Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. Posted on 15 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy