RYA seeks government assurances on red diesel

Diesel Pump © RYA Diesel Pump © RYA

by Loretta Spridgeon, RYA today at 6:25 pm

The RYA has today welcomed assurances from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) that the department will strive to defend the UK stance on red diesel as the Committee on Excise Duties and Indirect Tax Expert Group (attended by all 28 EU states) prepares to consider the issue on 18 September 2017.

In a meeting today the problems boaters have been experiencing in Belgium in recent months relating to the use of red diesel for propelling private pleasure craft were the subject of a productive discussion between HMRC, Craig Mackinlay MP, the RYA, and the Cruising Association.

RYA Cruising Manager, Stuart Carruthers, said: "The UK Government and the European Commission have been in discussions over the continued availability of marked 'red' diesel for use in private pleasure craft in the UK for several years.

"We will continue to actively lobby on this matter, working closely with HMRC, and will keep boaters informed as the situation progresses."

To learn more about the history of this issue and the work the RYA has been doing on behalf of recreational boaters visit our red diesel information page.

