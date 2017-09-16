Mistral stops play on day 1 of the Audi J/70 Worlds at Porto Cervo

Weather Briefing by Quantum Sails on day 1 of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 © YCCS / Kurt Arrigo Weather Briefing by Quantum Sails on day 1 of the Audi J/70 World Championship 2017 © YCCS / Kurt Arrigo

by Louay Habib today at 6:05 pm

Mistral winds prevented racing for the first day of the Audi J/70 World Championship, which is organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails.

The strong north westerly wind failed to ease during the day, and after a series of updates via VHF, racing was finally called off at 1300 CEST by the Race Committee. Conditions are forecast to improve tomorrow, but strong winds, and an impressive sea state are likely to form, which will give spectacular racing on the Costa Smeralda.

This morning Quantum Sails' Marty Kullman gave a weather briefing to competitors on the Piazza Azzurra, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. "The wind speed is way over the class target, and after several days of high winds, there are some massive waves out there. Tomorrow it looks like it will ease a little, but still with over 20 knots and a big sea state, it will be hands on sailing."

Three races are scheduled for Day Two, which will constitute enough races to make the Qualifying Series. However with all three races to count, consistency will be key. Making the Gold Fleet for the Championship Series will be the only goal.

The intended first warning signal is schedule for tomorrow, September 13, at 1100 CEST.

