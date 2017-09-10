Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller at Burghfield Sailing Club

Bright sunshine and a pleasant westerly breeze greeted the 130 young Optimist sailors to Burghfield Sailing Club for what must surely be the UK's largest single class open meeting.

The excitement started just after the briefing as the media Sportography drone took to the sky above the balcony for an "all sailors shot". The drone was later seen buzzing around the race course capturing the action.

The Regatta fleet of 38 included a mix of experience with a good collection of sailors enjoying their first competitive season. For a few, this would be their very first open meeting. Tabitha Davies started her dominating lead with wins in Race One and Two before being denied the next by Holly Fisher winning Race Three.

The local race team led by RO Douglas Calder made masterly and timely adjustments to the buoys maintaining a consistent course for the sailors to complete three full races in the morning.

After a well earned lunch, the sailors returned to the water and markedly different conditions. The skies had filled in and significant rain storms could be seen in the distance all around the lake, Zac Shepherd was undeterred winning Race Four.

The wind had now increased, the skies opened up and Tabitha Davies regained composure to take Race Five from local Burghfield brothers Ethan and Oscar Tatum. Tabitha came second in the last race to secure the overall win. Eliana Edwards won the final Race Six to take third overall with Holly Fisher posting solid results to end up second overall.

The sailors returned to shore, just in time to avoid the thunder and lightning storms building in the east. Fabulous sailing and the most exemplary attitude by all sailors in the fleet was enjoyed.

The main fleet was scheduled for 6 x 30 minute races. The 89 sailors raced in two flights using colour group rotation on Inner/Outer loop trapezoids courses, all threaded between Burghfield's famous islands. Mathias Potter and Millie Irish both started well to take first line honours.

Race Two saw Molly Dowson McGill and Finian Morris over the line first and Race Three was won by Freddie Lonsdale and local Burghfield sailor Oliver Woodley. With the help of the Uniform flag disqualifying boats from a start that were over the line in the final minute, SRO Ian Bullock secured three good races ahead of the scheduled lunch break.

With more adverse weather on the forecast the opportunity was taken of continuing into the fourth race before lunch with sailors Ben Mueller and Sebastian Schonrock showing stamina, and possibly hunger to win and make it first into the lunch queue.

After the lunch break ashore Ben Mueller kept his form, this time along with Toby Schonrock to take the bullets in race 5. The weather had now changed with showers and end to end double rainbows providing a distraction to the sailors and opportunities to the media.

Race Six introduced a significant wind shift and deliberations from the race management. Experience and consistency brought another Race win for Mathias Potter which secured the overall title. Kuba Staite also took another win to secure third overall while solid consistency from Ella Lance gave her second overall.

Finally, all sailors were treated to a fabulous spread of creamy cakes for tea, along with handout prizes from the sponsor Rooster.

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts Main Fleet 1st 6481 Mathias Potter Warsash SC 1 3 4 ‑6 4 1 13 2nd 6471 Ella Lance HISC 4 ‑14 4 3 3 3 17 3rd 6299 Kuba Staite HISC 6 ‑7 7 2 3 1 19 4th 5285 Oliver Woodley Burghfield SC 2 6 1 7 ‑13 4 20 5th 6365 Millie Irish Draycote Water SC 1 6 6 ‑8 4 3 20 6th 6235 Molly Dowson McGill Royal Lymington Yacht Club 8 1 3 ‑17 5 5 22 7th 6230 Toby Schonrock Parkstone YC 7 4 3 10 1 (DNF) 25 8th 6415 Finian Morris Papercourt SC ‑17 1 8 3 8 8 28 9th 6298 Ben Mueller RLymYC 12 (UFD) 5 1 1 10 29 10th 6459 Megan Farrer Emsworth SC 9 3 2 4 ‑13 12 30 11th 6142 Robert Mawdsley HISC ‑18 5 9 5 2 11 32 12th 6323 Freddie Howarth Poole YC ‑31 2 2 6 6 17 33 13th 6243 Alice Snook HISC ‑17 5 7 11 10 2 35 14th 5909 Emily SCHONROCK Parkstone YC 3 7 17 (UFD) 8 6 41 15th 6276 Cameron Hook GSC 10 9 8 ‑13 10 4 41 16th 6244 Oscar Morgan‑Harris Royal Southern Yacht Club 9 8 16 7 7 ‑19 47 17th 6417 Freddie Lonsdale RLymYC 19 8 1 15 7 (DNC) 50 18th 6169 Maya Brown Burghfield 14 16 9 13 2 ‑20 54 19th 6400 Henry Keegan Parkstone 2 13 10 12 ‑33 18 55 20th 6278 Oliver Meadowcroft Upper Thames SC ‑25 13 5 2 14 22 56 21st 6350 Lila Edwards Parkstone YC 13 11 ‑21 4 16 14 58 22nd 6020 James Barrett Burghfield SC 14 22 10 (SCP) 11 2 59 23rd 6352 josh lyttle Datchet 27 (UFD) 6 9 15 7 64 24th 6340 Ben Perkins HISC 10 10 15 (UFD) 17 13 65 25th 5800 Kiera Carre Guernsey Yacht Club (UFD) 4 13 8 12 29 66 26th 4779 Oliver Hale Poole YC 18 10 ‑23 12 21 9 70 27th 1049 Esme FRITH Bosham Sailing Coub 22 2 12 18 19 ‑34 73 28th 6404 Annabelle Vines RLymYC 5 11 ‑27 16 16 25 73 29th 5387 Sebastian Schonrock Parkstone YC 3 ‑35 21 1 35 15 75 30th 6485 Freddie Fitzsimmons RLymYC 19 16 16 ‑38 20 5 76 31st 6363 Emma Rennie Parkstone Yacht Club 8 17 18 ‑29 19 15 77 32nd 6253 Noah Evans RVYC 23 20 17 ‑30 9 9 78 33rd 5731 Sam Webb R. Lym YC ‑38 17 28 14 11 10 80 34th 5586 Joel Traves Spinnaker SC 34 18 20 10 6 (DNC) 88 35th 6214 Ella Lightbody RLymYC 7 (UFD) 11 22 25 26 91 36th 5115 Luke Watson Emsworth 20 (UFD) UFD 9 12 7 92 37th 6346 Emma Breese RLymYC 11 15 22 20 24 ‑27 92 38th 6424 Oli Maltby Datchet 4 (UFD) 15 18 DSQ 13 94 39th 4977 Leo Yates Papercourt SC 11 23 14 22 ‑30 24 94 40th 6401 Toby Aldous Papercourt SC 28 22 11 ‑32 26 8 95 41st 5849 Adam Trubridge Burghfield SC ‑38 20 13 14 17 35 99 42nd 5356 Oliver Vines RLymYC 29 12 (UFD) 25 9 29 104 43rd 5012 Cameron Bignold‑Kyles RLymYC ‑35 26 24 24 20 11 105 44th 5881 Jemima Day Reading and Burghfield SC 15 21 ‑34 28 23 18 105 45th 5556 William Barrett Burghfield SC 21 24 14 19 ‑38 28 106 46th 6273 Freddie May Royal Lymington YC 12 27 29 29 ‑37 12 109 47th 5252 Sam Watson Emsworth 15 12 (UFD) 34 5 DNC 110 48th 6449 Samuel Griffiths RLymYC 21 27 12 28 24 ‑33 112 49th 1058 Hallam FRITH Bosham Sailing Club 13 26 ‑34 11 33 31 114 50th 6182 Archie Munro‑Price Castle Cove SC ‑33 19 24 20 31 21 115 51st 5741 George Lance HISC 40 24 30 16 (UFD) 6 116 52nd 6145 Sabine Potter Warsash SC 25 31 23 ‑33 14 23 116 53rd 6327 Joseph Jones Burghfield ‑30 23 26 26 15 26 116 54th 6167 Katy Jenkins Bowmoor ‑36 14 29 21 34 19 117 55th 5498 Jake Stokes RLymYC ‑42 37 18 15 27 21 118 56th 64 Sam Brown Burghfield 16 18 ‑35 34 21 30 119 57th 6433 hugo anderson Royal Lym yacht club 16 ‑38 32 26 18 27 119 58th 6383 Amelie Hiscocks CCSC/WPNSA ‑33 30 19 17 29 24 119 59th 6490 Edward Day Reading and Burghfield SC 32 15 26 (UFD) 27 20 120 60th 6351 Gabriella Burlton Royal Southern YC 26 (UFD) 30 21 30 14 121 61st 6378 cameron blamey RVYC 26 9 25 25 ‑37 37 122 62nd 6039 Jack McCormick Parkstone 23 28 19 27 ‑32 28 125 63rd 5752 Matthew Mason Papercourt SC 35 (UFD) 22 23 22 33 135 64th 5979 Harry George Burghfield 22 25 ‑38 24 38 30 139 65th 6115 Imogen Jones Burghfield 20 (UFD) 27 27 28 38 140 66th 635 Dylan Green PYC 27 30 31 30 22 ‑32 140 67th 6450 Oliver Baddeley RLymYC 24 21 36 35 25 ‑39 141 68th 6202 Findlay Bignold‑Kyles RLymYC 24 32 28 ‑36 35 23 142 69th 6315 Thomas ARMSTRONG Papercourt SC (UFD) 25 31 23 40 25 144 70th 4727 Jacoby Keegan Parkstone 6 33 35 37 ‑42 34 145 71st 6105 Finn Evans RVYC ‑40 19 20 39 31 38 147 72nd 5557 Ben Stokes HISC 31 28 33 32 23 ‑37 147 73rd 4671 Amber Hale Poole YC 32 36 39 ‑42 28 16 151 74th 6179 Hazel Jones Dell Quay Sailing Club 37 35 ‑39 31 32 16 151 75th 5624 India Lance HISC 43 37 25 (DNC) 18 31 154 76th 5758 Noa Moskovitch Papercourt 36 31 32 35 ‑39 22 156 77th 6228 Lucy Roberts Pwllheli SC ‑44 40 36 31 34 17 158 78th 6038 Oscar Pitman ESC ‑37 29 33 37 29 36 164 79th 5230 Anna Trubridge Burghfield SC 29 34 37 36 ‑41 32 168 80th 6444 Gwen Sargent Emsworth 30 34 ‑41 33 40 36 173 81st 6164 Jenna Snedker HISC (UFD) UFD UFD 19 26 DNC 177 82nd 6446 Johnny Sargent Emsworth sailing club 5 (DNF) DNF DNC DNC DNC 181 83rd 5581 Millie Lewis Medway YC 28 33 42 41 (DNC) DNC 188 84th 5674 Josh Stokes HISC 39 29 ‑43 40 39 41 188 85th 5411 Archie Bourne Burghfield 41 32 37 (UFD) 36 42 188 86th 5879 Grace Lonsdale RLymYC 34 39 ‑40 39 36 40 188 87th 5020 Lauren Irons Papercourt SC 39 36 38 40 ‑41 35 188 88th 4619 Alex ROACH Papercourt SC 41 38 40 38 (DNC) DNC 201 89th 4843 George Macdonald‑Grute Burghfield (DNF) 41 DNC 41 DNC DNC 214 90th 6266 Agnes Bracey‑Davis HISC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 220 90th 5086 Nathan Sloley Castle Cove SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 220 90th 6335 Xavier Ellis Guernsey YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 220 90th 5472 Madeleine FRY CSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 220 Regatta Fleet 1st 6272 Tabitha Davies 9 1 ‑3 ‑9 1 2 17 2nd 5732 Holly Fisher 12 2 1 3 7 ‑8 30 3rd 6084 Eliana Edwards 7 ‑16 6 ‑10 4 1 40 4th 5960 Zac Shepherd 9 ‑7 2 1 6 6 30 5th 5423 Oscar Tatum 10 6 ‑10 4 3 4 48 6th 6063 Hennie Burlton 9 4 4 ‑6 5 5 30 7th 5811 Polly Mason 12 3 7 2 8 ‑17 51 8th 4950 Ethan Tatum 9 ‑12 12 5 2 ‑21 59 9th 6042 Oliver McCormick 9 8 ‑9 7 ‑13 9 48 10th 6129 William Webster 9 10 5 ‑12 11 7 56 11th 5195 Charlie Howard 47 ‑18 ‑11 11 10 11 65 12th 5409 Olivia Lightbody 9 11 8 15 ‑17 13 89 13th 5839 Eddie Dorsett 9 9 13 8 ‑30 (DNC) 120 14th 5577 Jack Knapper 10 5 19 21 ‑28 ‑26 104 15th 6144 Arthur Greaves 9 15 18 ‑26 9 10 98 16th 6271 Dirk Rogers 8 ‑21 17 ‑24 18 3 98 17th 5015 Henry Checksfield 12 14 ‑16 13 ‑20 15 90 18th 5988 William Bourne 8 ‑23 21 ‑22 12 19 107 19th 55 Katy Fisher 10 13 ‑22 19 14 ‑20 105 20th 4979 Harry Baddeley 9 17 ‑25 14 ‑26 14 115 21st 3729 Tilly Miller‑Comrie 11 ‑22 15 17 22 12 115 22nd 4748 Scarlett Price 12 20 ‑23 16 16 ‑24 115 23rd 5024 Morgan Anderson 12 (DNC) (DNC) 25 15 16 166 24th 6413 Jack Stones 7 24 20 18 (DNC) (DNC) 168 25th 5501 Jonny Rogers 6 19 ‑26 23 23 22 136 26th 5470 George Howard 47 26 14 ‑34 21 27 151 27th 6248 Thomas Strong 10 27 ‑29 20 24 18 152 28th 2669 Anna Morris 9 28 28 ‑30 19 23 156 29th 4760 Louis Hiscocks 0 32 24 31 (DNC) (DNC) 184 30th 4007 Madeleine Greaves 11 ‑29 ‑31 28 25 28 165 31st 4767 Sienna Mordaunt 7 ‑33 32 29 27 25 182 32nd 5883 Hector Davies 7 30 27 27 29 (DNC) 186 33rd 4787 Sophia McKenna 9 25 30 ‑35 31 (DNC) 195 34th 4558 Tobyn McCorquodale Cruise 9 31 ‑34 32 34 (DNC) 203 35th 6466 Henry Lewis 8 ‑35 33 33 32 (DNC) 208 36th 6 Monty Bath 10 34 36 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 231 37th 2585 James Hyman 11 (DNC) DNC 36 33 DNC 237 38th 4179 Olivia Macdonald‑Grute 10 (DNC) 35 (DNC) DNC DNC 240 39th 4773 Jack Harper‑Hill 47 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 252 39th 3579 Ava Harper‑Hill 47 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 252 39th 5492 Max Bromilow 10 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 252