Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series - Race 2

by David Greening today at 12:23 pm 9 September 2017

A small but select fleet of Salcombe Yawls gathered for the Sabre Insurance Services sponsored September Open Meeting; many of the regulars were put off by the gales forecast to arrive on Sunday so in anticipation the Race Committee revised the Notice of Race to run two races on Saturday, both to count.

A unified fleet of modern and classic Salcombe Yawls took to the start line, and despite the North Westerly gradient wind, race officer Peter Hammond succeeded in setting a beat to Blackstone, on the spring ebb tide.

Paul Ellis and Peter Cook got inside of the bend at Woodcott to take a decisive lead from Graham and Tessa Pike, while the pursuing fleet fought for the remaining podium spot. The trip to Yalton was uneventful, whilst the spit at Frogmore caught many unawares and required some precision sailing to keep afloat. David Greening and Steve Galvin secured third place on the water, but on the return to the harbour, were not far enough ahead of the classic yawl of Andrew Woods and Tim Pettit who took third place on handicap.

Whilst the competitors ate their lunch, the wind in the harbour all but disappeared, so the fleet was sent to the less sheltered upper reaches of the harbour, which by this time consisted mainly of mud flats, followed by a short leg around the Millbay mark to provide a windward finish.

Greening and Galvin were first into the Bag, and consolidated a hundred yard lead on the fast reaches across Widegates, with the Pikes and the Brummies' in pursuit; but racing in Salcombe on a North Westerly is never over until the Fat Lady sings or in this case a Piper playing a lament standing on the bow of the Lifeboat leading a Wedding Party of powerboats through the finish line; Greening and Galvin having had to tack to keep clear, allowed the Pikes through to take the win and the open.

Club racing started early, on Saturday afternoon, and given the at there is precedent, the laggards in the Solo fleet should have known better than to have turned up on time, so nine starters, were joined by a chasing pack of the three who had started at the advertised time.

Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series Race 2 - photo © Jayne Morris
Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series Race 2 - photo © Jayne Morris

Graham Cranford-Smith led the pack around Crossways and drew out an impressive lead from Simon Dobson and Chris Cleaves. Simon uncharacteristically hit the Gerston mark and dropped to sixth whilst completing his turn, but recovered to second in the melee of the Harbour, with Julian Meek taking third place.

Race 2 Results:

Junior Handicap
1st RS Tera Sport 2741, James Alexander

Medium Handicap
1st Laser Radial 181676, Ester McLarty
2nd Aero 7 1809, Paul Ingham
3rd RS Feva XL 4186, Andrew Groves and Lewis Groves

Fast Handicap
1st Phantom 1452, Ian Stewart
2nd National 12 3480, Norman and Karen Brown

Solo
1st 5755, Graham Cranford Smith
2nd 5676, Simon Dobson
3rd 5757, Julian Meek

Salcombe Yawl
1st 154, Graham and Tessa Pike
2nd 181, Paul Ellis and Peter Cook
3rd 97, Andrew Wood and Tim Petit

Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
RS Teras at Sutton Bingham
Andrew Frost emerges victorious Eight local sailors competed for the honour of Sutton Bingham Sailing Club Tera Champion on Saturday 9 September. Wind conditions were predominantly light, but punctuated with frequent bands of rain accompanied by stronger gusts. Posted on 11 Sep
Racing for the Ben Ledi Trophy The JPWatersports Scottish Solo Circuit moved on to Helensburgh Sailing Club on Saturday 9th September. The weather looked promising with wall-to-wall sunshine and a gentle force two blowing from the west. Posted on 11 Sep
A great non-sailor's view of the racing Awoken today to the shout of "come on breeze" by Hopwood, who was hoping for a much improved start to the racing, being of a slightly challenging weight for this dinghy, the light breezes don't suit. Posted on 10 Sep
An entertaining view of the racing I've been asked to step in and write a Solo report for the Inland Championship, sponsored by Harken. Being new to this and not a sailor please accept my apologies now if the report is not quite as expected! Posted on 10 Sep
A bumper entry of 95 boats Dalgety Bay Sailing Club hosted its annual regatta on the weekend of 2/3 September and a bumper entry of 95 boats saw the club firmly back at the top of the game for regatta management. Posted on 7 Sep
Favourable forecast for the fleet This weekend, National Solos from across the UK will make the annual pilgrimage to Rutland Water Sailing Club to contest the Harken Inland Championship. Posted on 6 Sep
A harbour unencumbered by hordes of visiting boats The beginning of meteorological Autumn saw the frivolity of the Bucket and Spade Series supplanted by the serious business of race one of the Salcombe Yacht Club's Autumn Series. Posted on 5 Sep
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted on 5 Sep
With more events ahead this year and in 2018 Unlike say, spring in Val d'Isere, the visual cues in Salcombe that the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness is soon to be upon us, are less easy to discern. Posted on 31 Aug
Challenging racing for the 153 young sailors The first day of the RLymYC 2017 Junior Regatta (August 21-25) saw light and tricky sailing conditions for 153 junior competitors. Light winds from the SE gave competitors some challenging racing but had the advantage of a gentle start to the week. Posted on 30 Aug

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
